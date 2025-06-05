Bessor Announces Changes to the Board

Vancouver, BC, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST.H) ("Bessor" or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Zigmunt Hancyk has been ‎appointed to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Corporation. Dr. Hancyk’s appointment as a director is subject ‎to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Dr. Hancyk succeeds Kieran Downes, who resigned from the Corporation as announced on May 7, 2025.

Dr. Hancyk is an experienced senior executive, former CEO and management consultant who has worked with a wide variety of organizations in Canada, the US and globally. He specializes in strategic planning and project management for companies and government organizations. He was named CEO of the year by the Vancouver Island Advanced Technology Centre. His former roles include serving as a director at Telus, CEO of Paretologic, Operations Advisor for Export Development Canada and Director of the MBA Management Consulting Programs at Royal Roads and the University of Victoria. Dr. Hancyk has extensive governance experience in both profit and non-profit sectors. In addition to being a Board member of some high-tech companies, he was also on the Board of Governors at Ryerson University in Toronto, the Vice Chair of the Co-operative Education Program Advisory Council at the University of Victoria and was on the Academic Planning Board of the Technical University of British Columbia (now part of Simon Fraser University).

Jason Riley, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation said: ”Dr. Hancyk’s experience will be an invaluable asset to the Company as we are currently evaluating a number of potential acquisitions and paths forward to create stakeholder value. We are pleased to welcome him to the board and look forward to providing future updates as they become available.”

ABOUT BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Bessor’s focus is on exploration and development of the Redhill volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit in British Columbia. In addition, Bessor has a 1% NSR on certain claims in the Blackwater Mine operated by Artemis Gold Inc.

