AVITA Medical Announces First Clinical Publication Demonstrating Accelerated Autograft Readiness with Cohealyx™

VALENCIA, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced the first clinical publication evaluating Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, published in the Journal of Surgery (Akpunonu et al., 2025). According to the investigators, Cohealyx demonstrated significantly faster wound bed vascularization and autograft readiness compared to conventional dermal matrices, achieving readiness within 5 to 10 days versus the typical two to four weeks.

In the case series conducted at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, two patients with complex, full-thickness hand wounds were treated with Cohealyx. One patient achieved a well-vascularized wound bed by day 5, enabling autografting by day 7. The second patient reached robust re-vascularization by day 10 and proceeded to autografting on day 13. Both patients had excellent skin graft take outcomes and functional recovery. According to the publication, these outcomes demonstrate accelerated integration and wound bed vascularization, potentially facilitating earlier definitive wound closure, which can significantly reduce patient burden and lower associated complication risks.

“This first clinical publication provides compelling validation of our preclinical findings and positions Cohealyx as a significant advancement in wound management,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “The ability to achieve autograft readiness in days rather than weeks represents a significant breakthrough. This accelerated timeline can meaningfully improve clinical outcomes by enabling earlier definitive closure, reducing patient burden, enhancing clinical efficiency, and ultimately elevating the standard of care for complex wounds.”

Cohealyx is bioengineered using proprietary TetraPure™ Technology. It features crosslinked, purified collagen types I and III, supporting optimal cellular migration, rapid revascularization, and effective integration within the wound bed. Preclinical studies demonstrated wound bed readiness as early as day 71, and this publication represents the first clinical validation of those findings.

The full paper, titled “A Bovine Dermal Collagen Matrix (BDCM) Advances Readiness to Autografting: A Case Series,” is available online at https://www.gavinpublishers.com/article/view/a-bovine-dermal-collagen-matrix-bdcm-advances-readiness-to-autografting-a-case-series.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL System®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point of care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

