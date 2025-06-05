Lendmark Financial Services Unveils its Strategic Growth Plan for Florida

Leading consumer lender plans to expand its retail branch network to provide greater financial resources to more Floridians and their surrounding communities

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, today announced plans to expand its retail branch footprint across North and Central Florida. Beginning with the debut of its Ocala branch last week, the company plans to add more than 10 branch locations in or around Gainesville, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tallahassee, and Tampa. In tandem, the lender will also expand its other financing solutions, providing loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

Celebrating 29 years in business this August, Lendmark has opened more than 200 branches in the past five years alone, resulting from strategically intentional growth coast-to-coast. The company continues to expand into new regions, most recently Wisconsin, with a branch portfolio of more than 520 locations across 22 states.

Lendmark plans to add approximately 25 more branches to its overall portfolio in 2025. Though data-driven site selection, disciplined execution and planful acquisitions are contributing factors, the company’s growth strategy truly begins with putting people first.

“We’re ready to rise and shine – like only Lendmark can – as we bring our first-rate service excellence to communities across the Sunshine State to meet the financial needs of more Floridians,” said Bret Hyler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lendmark. “We believe the Lendmark experience is underpinned by the level of empathy and trust our loan consultants build with customers in each branch, growing into genuine relationships that, in many cases, last beyond the life of the loan.”

With two existing branches in the Brandon and Orlando markets, Lendmark is primed to welcome thousands of Florida customers to its planned branch openings over the next three-to-five years, starting with Ocala and then its St. Augustine location later this summer.

Better Together: Florida Growth Driven by Relationship-based Approach

Lendmark’s approach to lending begins with the fundamental premise that lending solutions should be in the best interest of the customer and the lender. This helps drive a satisfactory loan experience and positive customer outcome. The company remains laser-focused on creating a differentiated customer experience that fosters deep relationships with individual customers, business partners, and the local community at large.

“What sets Lendmark apart is the way that we connect with and care for each customer who walks through our doors. This is a business where our local branch, retail and auto sales teams know you by name and greet you with a warm ‘hello’ at every interaction,” continued Hyler. “We take time to meet the communities we’ll be serving before we move in, and we’re excited to support new customers across Florida, including small businesses and individuals.”

Lendmark loans are used to purchase local goods and services, such as car and home repairs, personal care, debt consolidation, household goods, and more. With every loan solution offered, the company ensures that its customers have simple and affordable fixed terms, and a payment that works within their household budget.

As part of the loan experience, the company also offers a curated selection of credit and insurance ancillary products to customers. These optional products, such as Involuntary Unemployment Insurance (IUI), are intended to help cover unplanned life events, like the unexpected loss of a job, that could occur during the life of the loan. These consumer-driven choices help protect the borrower’s credit profile so that the loan associated with their unplanned life event does not negatively impact their credit history.

Lendmark Serves: Doing Good by Giving Back

Giving back to the people and places Lendmark serves is at its core. Each year, employees around the country support dozens of causes in the communities where they live and work, participating in local volunteer activities and championing Lendmark’s signature philanthropic initiative,‘Climb to Cure,’ which kicked off in 2015.

The company will raise over $10 million by August 31, 2025 to mark its 10-year anniversary partnering with CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding lifesaving pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.

So far, Lendmark’s employees, partners and customers have rallied together to raise $8.83 million, all of which directly supports CURE in its fight to conquer childhood cancer while caring for recently diagnosed patients and their families.

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal and household credit and loan solutions for consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings.

Lendmark currently operates more than 520 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga.

