Miningcoop leads 2025’s cloud mining revolution by offering AI-optimized, legal, and energy-efficient BTC & DOGE mining contracts with up to 6.8% daily yield—ideal for beginners seeking passive income.

London, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statista’s April 2025 report, global Bitcoin mining revenue is expected to exceed $50 billion this year, marking a historic high. As global demand for passive crypto income continues to surge, interest in Bitcoin (BTC) has skyrocketed. As a result, demand for legal, convenient, and high-return crypto investment platforms is at an all-time high.



As one of the most talked-about platforms in 2025, Miningcoop stands out with its cutting-edge AI hash rate optimization technology, green energy-powered data centers, and dual compliance in the UK and the US. It has become the most popular legal, secure, and hardware-free Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining platform in 2025, offering AI-powered smart mining contracts with daily returns of up to 6.8%.



Fully Regulated and Globally Trusted: Miningcoop Sets a New Standard in BTC & DOGE Cloud Mining



As one of the most trusted cloud mining platforms globally in 2025, Miningcoop is registered in the UK and strictly adheres to international compliance standards. Its mining data centers are distributed across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, all powered by 100% renewable energy, helping users achieve sustainable BTC and DOGE passive income.



Through seamless integration with top-tier ASIC miners (such as Antminer), and combined with advanced AI-powered hash rate allocation systems, Miningcoop achieves greater energy efficiency and higher daily mining returns, making it the go-to platform for cryptocurrency investors.



Cloud Mining Contracts Starting at $200, Daily Earnings up to $4,400



Miningcoop offers tailored, high-yield short-term mining contracts for cloud mining investors. These contracts require no hardware or maintenance, and guarantee daily profits:



The following chart illustrates the potential profit you can achieve.



Mining Model Contract Price ($) Daily Rate (%) Daily Earnings ($) Contract Duration (Days) Total Earnings ($) iPollo V1 Ultra 200 4.00% 8.00 1 8.00 Goldshell Mini-DOGE III 500 3.20% 16.00 2 32.00 Bitmain Antminer S21 8,000 4.65% 372.00 6 2,232.00 Antminer S21 XP+ Hyd 30,000 6.80% 2,040.00 3 6,120.00 Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U 55,000 8.00% 4,400.00 2 8,800.00



Withdrawals are supported in BTC, ETH, DOGE, or USDT. The minimum withdrawal amount is $200. All earnings are automatically calculated and credited daily.



Getting Started with Miningcoop Cloud Mining: Fast, Secure, and Zero Barriers to Passive Crypto Income



Even if you've never mined Bitcoin or Dogecoin before, Miningcoop’s onboarding process is extremely simple and intuitive. Users need no hardware or technical expertise, and just a few easy steps to start earning stable daily cloud mining profits:



Step 1: Register an Account

Visit Miningcoop.com and sign up with your email. Registration takes just one minute to access the AI-powered mining platform.



Step 2: Claim Your $100 Free Bitcoin Mining Trial Contract

Each new user receives a $100 trial contract upon registration. The contract lasts 1 day and is expected to generate up to $1.35 in free earnings.



Step 3: Choose a Suitable Mining Plan

The platform offers up to 8 high-yield mining contracts, supporting both BTC and DOGE. All contracts come with fixed durations, daily yield percentages, and automatic principal return mechanisms.



Step 4: Flexible Payments, Instant Launch

Supports multiple major cryptocurrencies including BTC, USDT, ETH, and DOGE. Once payment is confirmed, mining starts automatically—no manual operation required.



Step 5: Monitor Your Mining Earnings in Real-Time

Use the smart user dashboard to monitor daily earnings, contract progress, asset balances, and withdrawal records. The system automatically compounds your profits for maximum return.



Step 6: Withdraw or Reinvest for Higher Compounding Returns

When your account balance ≥ $200, you can apply for withdrawal anytime to your digital wallet, or choose to reinvest with one click to grow your profits through compounding.



Multi-Device Compatibility, Smooth Mobile Experience



Miningcoop is fully compatible with iOS and Android devices, and also supports desktop and mobile browser access. Whether you're looking for an "Android Bitcoin cloud mining app" or an "iPhone DOGE cloud mining tool", Miningcoop is the ideal choice.



Why Miningcoop Is More Trustworthy Than Other Crypto Mining Platforms



In 2025, although many platforms claim “high returns” in cloud mining, most suffer from technical opacity, exaggerated earnings, or lack of fund security. In contrast, Miningcoop has earned global user trust and continuous adoption thanks to its professional, compliant, and verifiable operational model.



1. AI-Powered Hash Rate System with Transparent and Controllable Yields

Miningcoop uses advanced AI algorithms to automatically allocate hash rate resources, combined with real-time blockchain data and market analysis, to dynamically optimize mining efficiency. All earnings are settled via smart contracts , ensuring that daily returns are real, transparent, and traceable .

Miningcoop uses advanced to automatically allocate hash rate resources, combined with real-time blockchain data and market analysis, to dynamically optimize mining efficiency. All earnings are settled via , ensuring that daily returns are . 2. International Data Centers Ensure Stable Service

Core cloud servers are located in green energy data centers across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring 24/7 high-performance mining . No matter where you're located—Asia, North America, or Africa—you'll enjoy low-latency and efficient mining.

Core cloud servers are located in across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring . No matter where you're located—Asia, North America, or Africa—you'll enjoy mining. 3. Funds Safety First—No Involvement in High-Risk Trading

Miningcoop promises: user funds will never be used for leveraged trading, DeFi lending, or derivatives speculation. All mining income comes from real mining pool computation , ensuring both principal safety and long-term growth .

Miningcoop promises: user funds will for leveraged trading, DeFi lending, or derivatives speculation. All mining income comes from , ensuring both . 4. Blockchain Traceability + Auditable Mining Pool Data

All mining machine operations, earning records, and blockchain outputs are 100% traceable and verifiable , allowing every user to clearly track the status of their investments. This high level of transparency is what distinguishes Miningcoop from other platforms.

All mining machine operations, earning records, and blockchain outputs are , allowing every user to clearly track the status of their investments. This is what distinguishes Miningcoop from other platforms. 5. Rated the Most Trusted Free Bitcoin Cloud Mining Platform in 2025

In addition to offering new users $100 free BTC cloud mining, Miningcoop has been selected by multiple independent crypto media outlets as the “Best Bitcoin Investment Platform of 2025” and the “Most Compliant & Trustworthy Cloud Mining Brand.”



Conclusion: In 2025, Start Your BTC & DOGE Journey Safely with Miningcoop



As the world’s most trusted AI-powered Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining platform, Miningcoop offers investors from over 150 countries a new, efficient, and compliant way to earn passive income from BTC and DOGE. By leveraging AI-driven hash rate scheduling, green energy infrastructure, and international regulatory compliance, it perfectly balances security and high returns.



If you're looking for a legal, safe, high-yield, and completely hardware-free way to invest in cryptocurrency—Miningcoop is your best starting point.



Visit miningcoop.com now to claim your $100 free mining trial and begin your journey of automated crypto asset growth!



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



info(at)miningcoop.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.