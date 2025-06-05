Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,671 in the last 365 days.

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 5.5%
First Quarter North America Comparable Sales Increased 7.4%
Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.

Net sales for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025 (13 weeks) increased 3.9% to $184.3 million from $177.4 million in the first quarter ended May 4, 2024 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 3, 2025, increased 5.5%. Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $14.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by $2.9 million, or approximately $0.13 per diluted share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.

On May 3, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $101.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $146.6 million on May 4, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $50.4 million related to share repurchases and $14.7 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $17.2 million of cash flow from operations. The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares during the first quarter of 2025 at an average cost including commission of $13.82 per share and a total cost of $25.2 million.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our North American business showed resilience during the first quarter despite increased macroeconomic uncertainty following the implementation of higher tariffs. Consumers continue to respond positively to our merchandise assortments and shopping experience evidenced by strong full price selling that drove sales growth above the Q4 run rate for North America. In response to the current global trade environment, we have further diversified our North America supply chain and expect a meaningful reduction in exposure to China by the end of this year. While the potential impact on consumer sentiment from ongoing trade negotiations is unknown, we are pleased with our current momentum in North America and confident in our ability to outperform the market over the remainder of the year. Internationally, our business was tougher in the first quarter with sales turning slightly negative. We remain focused on introducing new and unique products to drive demand while controlling costs to improve margins. Consolidated results, removing the previously mentioned unplanned legal charge, exceeded the high end our guidance for both Sales and loss per share while also showing meaningful improvement to the prior year.”

May 2025 Sales

Net sales for the four-week period ended May 31, 2025, increased 0.7% compared to the four-week period ended June 1, 2024. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending May 31, 2025, increased 1.4% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Outlook

Based on quarter-to-date results, current tariffs rates, and actions taken thus far to mitigate the increased costs from higher tariffs, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $207 to $214 million and loss per share to be between $0.09 to $0.24 for the three months ending August 2, 2025. These estimates are based upon the current tariff environment as we know it today and do not consider future material changes that occur after the date of this release.

The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 6 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 1 store in Australia.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

On June 4, 2025, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $15 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through June 30, 2026 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 31, 2025, we operated 731 stores, including 570 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

 
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    May 3, 2025   % of Sales     May 4, 2024   % of Sales
Net sales   $ 184,343     100.0 %   $ 177,388     100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     129,028     70.0 %     125,489     70.7 %
Gross profit     55,315     30.0 %     51,899     29.3 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses     75,187     40.8 %     72,054     40.6 %
Operating loss     (19,872 )   -10.8 %     (20,155 )   -11.3 %
Interest income, net     2,255     1.2 %     1,321     0.7 %
Other income (expense), net     1,844     1.0 %     (767 )   -0.4 %
Loss, before income taxes     (15,773 )   -8.6 %     (19,601 )   -11.0 %
Benefit from income taxes     (1,443 )   -0.8 %     (2,821 )   -1.6 %
Net loss   $ (14,330 )   -7.8 %   $ (16,780 )   -9.4 %
Basic loss per share   $ (0.79 )       $ (0.86 )    
Diluted loss per share   $ (0.79 )       $ (0.86 )    
Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share                
Basic     18,116           19,465      
Diluted     18,116           19,465      


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
    May 3, 2025   February 1, 2025   May 4, 2024
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 62,519     $ 112,668     $ 74,864  
Marketable securities     38,443       34,890       71,757  
Receivables     14,839       12,825       13,415  
Inventories     149,864       146,648       146,815  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     15,525       15,354       14,177  
Total current assets     281,190       322,385       321,028  
Fixed assets, net     79,703       80,178       89,831  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     185,901       183,235       192,607  
Goodwill     15,329       15,258       15,385  
Intangible assets, net     14,665       13,577       14,117  
Deferred tax assets, net     10,215       8,684       11,158  
Other long-term assets     12,097       11,564       12,495  
Total long-term assets     317,910       312,496       335,593  
Total assets   $ 599,100     $ 634,881     $ 656,621  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Trade accounts payable   $ 48,981     $ 49,389     $ 62,301  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     16,563       21,962       16,958  
Operating lease liabilities     54,388       56,009       59,191  
Other current liabilities     26,943       28,154       18,869  
Total current liabilities     146,875       155,514       157,319  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     147,398       143,812       155,040  
Other long-term liabilities     6,349       6,578       6,927  
Total long-term liabilities     153,747       150,390       161,967  
Total liabilities     300,622       305,904       319,286  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding                  
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 17,770 shares issued and outstanding at May 3, 2025 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025     205,595       203,581       198,047  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (16,746 )     (23,778 )     (20,025 )
Retained earnings     109,629       149,174       159,313  
Total shareholders’ equity     298,478       328,977       337,335  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 599,100     $ 634,881     $ 656,621  


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    May 3, 2025   May 4, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (14,330 )   $ (16,780 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation, amortization and accretion     5,387       5,561  
Noncash lease expense     14,639       14,522  
Deferred taxes     (1,473 )     (2,590 )
Stock-based compensation expense     1,828       1,675  
Impairment of long-lived assets     462       101  
Other     (765 )     525  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Receivables     (758 )     1,077  
Inventories     (119 )     (18,876 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     299       1,754  
Trade accounts payable     (1,357 )     21,763  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     (5,863 )     (1,458 )
Income taxes payable     (259 )     (797 )
Operating lease liabilities     (16,588 )     (17,276 )
Other liabilities     (3,187 )     (7,778 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (22,084 )     (18,577 )
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Additions to fixed assets     (2,219 )     (2,546 )
Purchases of marketable securities     (7,055 )     (1,967 )
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments     5,086       12,510  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (4,188 )     7,997  
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities           3,220  
Payments on revolving credit facilities           (3,220 )
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards     378       358  
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards     (192 )     (130 )
Repurchase of common stock, including taxes     (25,215 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (25,029 )     228  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     1,608       (245 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (49,693 )     (10,597 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     121,517       94,284  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 71,824     $ 83,687  
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:        
Cash paid during the period for income taxes   $ 412     $ 654  
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets     982       2,094  
         
         

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more