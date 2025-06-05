Submit Release
Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance

Seasonal Uptick Unfolding as Expected
Volume Growth in European Fenestration Segment
Results Again Lifted by Contribution from Tyman Acquisition
Tyman Integration Ahead of Timeline
Cost Synergy Target Increased to ~$45 Million

HOUSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2025.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

      Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)     2025   2024   2025   2024
Net Sales     $452.5   $266.2   $852.5   $505.4
Gross Margin     $131.4   $66.2   $223.7   $117.7
Gross Margin %     29.0%   24.9%   26.2%   23.3%
Net Income     $20.5   $15.4   $5.6   $21.6
Diluted EPS     $0.44   $0.46   $0.12   $0.65
                   
Adjusted Net Income     $27.9   $24.0   $36.8   $32.3
Adjusted Diluted EPS     $0.60   $0.73   $0.79   $0.98
Adjusted EBITDA     $61.9   $40.0   $100.5   $59.3
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     13.7%   15.0%   11.8%   11.7%
                   
Cash Provided by Operating Activities     $28.5   $33.1   $16.0   $36.9
Free Cash Flow     $13.6   $25.5   ($10.6)   $19.8
(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results for the second quarter of 2025 came in as expected and reflected normal seasonality in our business. Revenue in March was approximately 6% higher than February and revenue in April was approximately 9% higher than March. It was also encouraging to see volume growth in our European Fenestration segment during the second quarter of 2025. We continue to be pleased with the integration of Tyman, and are now confident we will deliver approximately $45 million in cost synergies over time, compared to our original target of $30 million within the first two years post-acquisition. On a run-rate basis, we see a path to achieving the original $30 million cost synergy target by early fiscal 2026. We also took advantage of our low stock price during the second quarter and spent over $23 million repurchasing our shares.

“Overall, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we expect the seasonal uptick in demand we witnessed in the second quarter to continue through the summer, and we are confident in our ability to mitigate any potential margin impact related to tariffs. In addition, any unexpected weakness in demand in the second half of 2025 could be somewhat offset by the realization of cost synergies faster than originally planned. Our near-term priorities remain unchanged, which include staying focused on the Tyman integration, capturing synergies, and generating cash flow to repurchase our stock and pay down debt.   Longer-term, we continue to expect that we will benefit from the release of pent-up demand as consumer confidence improves.”  

Second Quarter Results Summary   

Quanex reported net sales of $452.5 million during the three months ended April 30, 2025, which represents an increase of 70.0% compared to $266.2 million for the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have declined by 1.4% for the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to lower volume in North America. The Company reported a decrease in net sales of 5.5% for the second quarter of 2025 in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported a marginal increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales increased by 7.9% in its European Fenestration segment. In addition, Quanex reported net sales of $190.1 million related to the Tyman acquisition during the second quarter of 2025. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in net income and EBITDA for the three months ended April 30, 2025, was mostly related to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition combined with the realization of related cost synergies.  

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of April 30, 2025, the Company had total debt of $785.0 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 3.2x.   As of April 30, 2025, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $17.1 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $223.5 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The leverage ratio for Quanex’s quarterly debt covenant compliance (“Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio”) for its lenders was 2.7x as of April 30, 2025. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (“Credit Agreement”), which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition, less realized synergies, and only cash from domestic subsidiaries.   Note that per the terms of the Credit Agreement, the quarterly Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio must be less than 3.75x through the fourth quarter of 2025 and less than 3.25x starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2026. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.4x if calculated using the total cash and cash equivalents amount on the balance sheet as of April 30, 2024, and adjusting for the cash used to repurchase stock during the quarter.  

Quanex’s liquidity was $289.0 million as of April 30, 2025, consisting of $62.6 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 1,259,407 shares of common stock for approximately $23.5 million at an average price of $18.66 per share during the three months ended April 30, 2025. As of April 30, 2025, approximately $35.6 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.   

Outlook        

Mr. Wilson stated, “Based on our results year-to-date, combined with our operational execution, cost synergy realization, recent demand trends, and conversations with our customers, we are once again reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2025. On a consolidated basis for fiscal 2025, we continue to estimate that we will generate net sales of approximately $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion, which we expect will yield Adjusted EBITDA* of $270 million to $280 million.

“The finance and accounting teams continue to work with our external auditors on re-segmenting the business and our goal is to report in the new operating segments this year.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c78744cb292420a807e6c6762cb6343

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

                 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
Net sales   $ 452,478     $ 266,201     $ 852,522     $ 505,356  
Cost of sales     321,096       199,963       628,824       387,686  
Selling, general and administrative     70,333       34,707       136,983       67,070  
Restructuring charges     936       -       8,840       -  
Depreciation and amortization     19,192       10,894       43,932       22,046  
Operating income     40,921       20,637       33,943       28,554  
Interest expense     (13,940 )     (950 )     (28,126 )     (2,018 )
Other, net     (159 )     4       1,070       1,046  
Income before income taxes     26,822       19,691       6,887       27,582  
Income tax expense     (6,307 )     (4,314 )     (1,257 )     (5,956 )
Net income   $ 20,515     $ 15,377     $ 5,630     $ 21,626  
                 
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.12     $ 0.66  
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.44     $ 0.46     $ 0.12     $ 0.65  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic     46,483       32,870       46,753       32,847  
Diluted     46,563       33,103       46,868       33,076  
                 
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  
                 


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    April 30, 2025   October 31, 2024
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 62,626     $ 97,744  
Restricted Cash     2,171       5,251  
Accounts receivable, net     195,264       197,689  
Inventories     279,482       275,550  
Income taxes receivable     6,108       5,937  
Prepaid and other current assets     42,825       29,097  
Total current assets     588,476       611,268  
Property, plant and equipment, net     417,104       402,466  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     149,322       126,715  
Deferred tax assets     4,049       3,845  
Goodwill     579,110       574,711  
Intangible assets, net     567,148       597,909  
Other assets     3,057       2,874  
Total assets   $ 2,308,266     $ 2,319,788  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 112,484     $ 124,404  
Accrued liabilities     91,573       103,623  
Income taxes payable     -       6,620  
Current maturities of long-term debt     26,124       25,745  
Current operating lease liabilities     14,184       12,475  
Total current liabilities     244,365       272,867  
Long-term debt     746,387       737,198  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     139,955       117,560  
Deferred income taxes     163,591       162,304  
Other liabilities     12,305       19,113  
Total liabilities     1,306,603       1,309,042  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock     512       513  
Additional paid-in-capital     698,238       701,008  
Retained earnings     428,483       430,405  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (27,034 )     (46,428 )
Treasury stock at cost     (98,536 )     (74,752 )
Total stockholders’ equity     1,001,663       1,010,746  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,308,266     $ 2,319,788  
         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended April 30,
    2025       2024  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 5,630     $ 21,626  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   43,932       22,046  
Stock-based compensation   1,825       1,365  
Deferred income tax   1,250       (155 )
Other, net   7,243       162  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Decrease in accounts receivable   5,322       10,832  
Increase in inventory   (1,333 )     (3,008 )
Increase in other current assets   (7,828 )     (1,124 )
Decrease in accounts payable   (14,771 )     (12,619 )
Decrease in accrued liabilities   (14,048 )     (4,602 )
(Decrease) increase in income taxes receivable   (5,471 )     1,856  
(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities   (6,268 )     9  
Other, net   504       557  
Cash provided by operating activities   15,987       36,945  
Investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (26,544 )     (17,183 )
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets   376       93  
Cash used for investing activities   (26,168 )     (17,090 )
Financing activities:      
Borrowings under credit facilities   125,000       -  
Repayments of credit facility borrowings   (117,500 )     (15,000 )
Repayments of other long-term debt   (1,888 )     (954 )
Common stock dividends paid   (7,552 )     (5,294 )
Issuance of common stock   214       554  
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock   (1,400 )     (1,193 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (27,194 )     -  
Cash used for financing activities   (30,320 )     (21,887 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   2,303       (293 )
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (38,198 )     (2,325 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   102,995       58,474  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 64,797     $ 56,149  
       


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)		  
                     
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.  
                     
      Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,  
      2025   2024   2025   2024  
Cash provided by operating activities     $28,497   $33,091   $15,987   $36,945  
Capital expenditures     (14,920)   (7,603)   (26,544)   (17,183)  
Free Cash Flow     $13,577   $25,488   ($10,557)   $19,762  
                     
                     
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.          
                     
      As of April 30,      
      2025   2024          
Term loan facility     $481,205   $0          
Revolving credit facility     242,500   -          
Finance lease obligations (1)     61,272   55,217          
Total debt (2)     784,977   55,217          
Less: Cash and cash equivalents     62,626   56,149          
Net Debt     $722,351   ($932)          
                     
(1) Includes $57.4 million and $51.0 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April 30 2025 and 2024, respectively.          
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.                    
                     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                     
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		   Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025		   Three Months Ended
October 31, 2024		   Three Months Ended
July 31, 2024		   Total
    Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation
Net income (loss) as reported   $ 20,515   $ (14,885 )   $ (13,917 )   $ 25,350     $ 17,063  
Income tax expense (benefit)     6,307     (5,050 )     (3,621 )     6,688       4,324  
Other, net     159     (1,229 )     2,671       (9,474 )     (7,873 )
Interest expense     13,940     14,186       17,697       878       46,701  
Depreciation and amortization     19,192     24,740       27,329       10,953       82,214  
EBITDA     60,113     17,762       30,159       34,395       142,429  
Cost of sales (1)     -     -       887       1,507       2,394  
Selling, general and administrative (1),(2),(3)     864     12,876       50,004       6,133       69,877  
Restructuring charges (4)     936     7,904       -       -       8,840  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 61,913   $ 38,542     $ 81,050     $ 42,035     $ 223,540  
                     
(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.
(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.
(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
(4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.
                     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2024		  
    Net Income   Diluted EPS   Net Income   Diluted EPS   Net Income   Diluted EPS   Net Income   Diluted EPS  
Net income as reported   $ 20,515     $ 0.44     $ 15,377     $ 0.46     $ 5,630     $ 0.12     $ 21,626     $ 0.65    
Net income reconciling items from below     7,372     $ 0.16       8,664     $ 0.27       31,218     $ 0.67       10,680     $ 0.33    
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS   $ 27,887     $ 0.60     $ 24,041     $ 0.73     $ 36,848     $ 0.79     $ 32,306     $ 0.98    
                                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2024		  
    Reconciliation       Reconciliation       Reconciliation       Reconciliation      
Net income as reported   $ 20,515         $ 15,377         $ 5,630         $ 21,626        
Income tax (benefit) expense     6,307           4,314           1,257           5,956        
Other, net     159           (4 )         (1,070 )         (1,046 )      
Interest expense     13,940           950           28,126           2,018        
Depreciation and amortization     19,192           10,894           43,932           22,046        
EBITDA     60,113           31,531           77,875           50,600        
EBITDA reconciling items from below     1,800           8,493           22,579           8,698        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 61,913         $ 40,024         $ 100,454         $ 59,298        
                                   
Reconciling Items   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2024		  
    Income Statement   Reconciling Items   Income Statement   Reconciling Items   Income Statement   Reconciling Items   Income Statement   Reconciling Items  
Net sales   $ 452,478     $ -     $ 266,201     $ -     $ 852,522     $ -     $ 505,356     $ -    
Cost of sales     321,096       -       199,963       (631 ) (1)   628,824       -       387,686       (631 ) (1)
Selling, general and administrative     70,333       (864 ) (2)   34,707       (7,862 ) (1),(2)   136,983       (13,739 ) (2),(3)   67,070       (8,067 ) (1),(2)
Restructuring charges     936       (936 ) (4)   -       -       8,840       (8,840 ) (4)   -       -    
EBITDA     60,113       1,800       31,531       8,493       77,875       22,579       50,600       8,698    
Depreciation and amortization     19,192       (6,451 ) (5)   10,894       (2,956 ) (5)   43,932       (17,101 ) (5)   22,046       (6,185 ) (5)
Operating income     40,921       8,251       20,637       11,449       33,943       39,680       28,554       14,883    
Interest expense     (13,940 )     -       (950 )     -       (28,126 )     -       (2,018 )     -    
Other, net     (159 )     1,003   (6)   4       (92 ) (6)   1,070       831   (6)   1,046       (847 ) (6)
Income before income taxes     26,822       9,254       19,691       11,357       6,887       40,511       27,582       14,036    
Income tax expense     (6,307 )     (1,882 ) (7)   (4,314 )     (2,693 ) (7)   (1,257 )     (9,293 ) (7)   (5,956 )     (3,356 ) (7)
Net income   $ 20,515     $ 7,372     $ 15,377     $ 8,664     $ 5,630     $ 31,218     $ 21,626     $ 10,680    
                                   
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.44         $ 0.46         $ 0.12         $ 0.65        
                                   
                                   
(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.  
(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.  
(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.  
(4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.  
(5) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.  
(6) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction losses (gains).  
(7) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.  


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
    NA Fenestration   EU Fenestration   NA Cabinet Components   Tyman   Unallocated Corp & Other   Total
Three months ended April 30, 2025                        
Net sales   $ 151,026     $ 61,257     $ 51,237     $ 190,107     $ (1,149 )   $ 452,478  
Cost of sales     113,760       39,001       42,405       126,743       (813 )     321,096  
Gross Margin     37,266       22,256       8,832       63,364       (336 )     131,382  
Gross Margin %     24.7%       36.3%       17.2%       33.3%           29.0%  
Selling, general and administrative (1)     15,938       9,038       5,725       37,271       2,361       70,333  
Restructuring charges     -       -       -       936       -       936  
Depreciation and amortization     4,667       2,659       3,015       8,775       76       19,192  
Operating income (loss)     16,661       10,559       92       16,382       (2,773 )     40,921  
Depreciation and amortization     4,667       2,659       3,015       8,775       76       19,192  
EBITDA     21,328       13,218       3,107       25,157       (2,697 )     60,113  
Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs     -       -       -       675       189       864  
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software     -       -       -       936       -       936  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 21,328     $ 13,218     $ 3,107     $ 26,768     $ (2,508 )   $ 61,913  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     14.1%       21.6%       6.1%       14.1%           13.7%  
                         
Three months ended April 30, 2024                        
Net sales   $ 159,774     $ 56,583     $ 51,078     $ -     $ (1,234 )   $ 266,201  
Cost of sales     122,261       35,694       42,624       -       (616 )     199,963  
Gross Margin     37,513       20,889       8,454       -       (618 )     66,238  
Gross Margin %     23.5%       36.9%       16.6%               24.9%  
Selling, general and administrative (1)     13,730       7,873       5,066       -       8,038       34,707  
Depreciation and amortization     5,218       2,538       3,082       -       56       10,894  
Operating income (loss)     18,565       10,478       306       -       (8,712 )     20,637  
Depreciation and amortization     5,218       2,538       3,082       -       56       10,894  
EBITDA     23,783       13,016       3,388       -       (8,656 )     31,531  
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)     631       -       -       -       -       631  
Expense related to plant closure (SG&A)     978       -       -       -       -       978  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       -       6,884       6,884  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 25,392     $ 13,016     $ 3,388     $ -     $ (1,772 )   $ 40,024  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     15.9%       23.0%       6.6%               15.0%  
                         
Six months ended April 30, 2025                        
Net sales   $ 285,359     $ 109,728     $ 95,047     $ 365,783     $ (3,395 )   $ 852,522  
Cost of sales     220,327       69,638       81,821       259,539       (2,501 )     628,824  
Gross Margin     65,032       40,090       13,226       106,244       (894 )     223,698  
Gross Margin %     22.8%       36.5%       13.9%       29.0%           26.2%  
Selling, general and administrative (1)     32,071       16,959       10,992       71,649       5,312       136,983  
Restructuring charges     -       -       -       8,840       -       8,840  
Depreciation and amortization     9,446       5,269       6,024       23,038       155       43,932  
Operating income (loss)     23,515       17,862       (3,790 )     2,717       (6,361 )     33,943  
Depreciation and amortization     9,446       5,269       6,024       23,038       155       43,932  
EBITDA     32,961       23,131       2,234       25,755       (6,206 )     77,875  
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory     -       -       -       9,007       -       9,007  
Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs     -       -       -       2,142       2,590       4,732  
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software     -       -       -       8,840       -       8,840  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 32,961     $ 23,131     $ 2,234     $ 45,744     $ (3,616 )   $ 100,454  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     11.6%       21.1%       2.4%       12.5%           11.8%  
                         
Six months ended April 30, 2024                        
Net sales   $ 307,769     $ 106,020     $ 94,215     $ -     $ (2,648 )   $ 505,356  
Cost of sales     240,629       67,397       81,367       -       (1,707 )     387,686  
Gross Margin     67,140       38,623       12,848       -       (941 )     117,670  
Gross Margin %     21.8%       36.4%       13.6%               23.3%  
Selling, general and administrative (1)     29,640       15,618       10,192       -       11,620       67,070  
Depreciation and amortization     10,693       5,096       6,147       -       110       22,046  
Operating income (loss)     26,807       17,909       (3,491 )     -       (12,671 )     28,554  
Depreciation and amortization     10,693       5,096       6,147       -       110       22,046  
EBITDA     37,500       23,005       2,656       -       (12,561 )     50,600  
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)     631       -       -       -       -       631  
Expense related to plant closure (SG&A)     978       -       -       -       -       978  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       -       7,089       7,089  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 39,109     $ 23,005     $ 2,656     $ -     $ (5,472 )   $ 59,298  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     12.7%       21.7%       2.8%               11.7%  
                         
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively of $0.6 million and $1.8 million and $1.5 million and $4.1 million for the comparable prior year periods.
                         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
NA Fenestration:              
  United States - fenestration $ 112,261     $ 119,646     $ 212,690     $ 231,280  
  International - fenestration   8,054       7,465       13,913       13,609  
  United States - non-fenestration   26,751       27,532       49,956       53,323  
  International - non-fenestration   3,960       5,131       8,800       9,557  
    $ 151,026     $ 159,774     $ 285,359     $ 307,769  
EU Fenestration: (1)              
  International - fenestration $ 50,687     $ 46,968     $ 92,743     $ 88,719  
  International - non-fenestration   10,570       9,615       16,985       17,301  
    $ 61,257     $ 56,583     $ 109,728     $ 106,020  
NA Cabinet Components:              
  United States - fenestration $ 3,507     $ 3,737     $ 6,959     $ 7,412  
  United States - non-fenestration   47,364       46,990       87,427       86,169  
  International - non-fenestration   366       351       661       634  
    $ 51,237     $ 51,078     $ 95,047     $ 94,215  
Tyman:              
  United States - fenestration $ 113,950     $ -     $ 219,541     $ -  
  International - fenestration   75,547       -       144,829       -  
  United States - non-fenestration   610       -       1,395       -  
  International - non-fenestration   -       -       18       -  
    $ 190,107     $ -     $ 365,783     $ -  
                 
Unallocated Corporate & Other:              
  Eliminations $ (1,149 )   $ (1,234 )   $ (3,395 )   $ (2,648 )
    $ (1,149 )   $ (1,234 )   $ (3,395 )   $ (2,648 )
                 
Net Sales $ 452,478     $ 266,201     $ 852,522     $ 505,356  
                 
(1) Reflects an increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.
                 

