K92 Mining Releases 2024 Sustainability Report: Delivering Sustainable Value

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2024 Sustainability Report. This is K92’s sixth annual sustainability report, which provides details of the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) practices and performance.

The 2024 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Metals and Mining Standard for the sixth consecutive year and includes continued progression of providing climate disclosures in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) recommendations.

The 2024 Sustainability Report is available on the K92 website at the following link:

Environmental, Social and Governance Highlights:

553 days without a lost-time injury (1 ) , and a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (“ TRIFR ”) of 0.69.

and a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (“ ”) of 0.69. 1,790 employees and contractors employed in Papua New Guinea.

~92% of total workforce (employees plus contractors) are PNG Nationals with priority hiring from local communities.

with priority hiring from local communities. $96.5 million in procurement from PNG companies, representing 42% of K92’s total procurement spend.

representing 42% of K92’s total procurement spend. $62.6 million in taxes and royalties paid in PNG (2 ) , a 134% increase over 2023.

a 134% increase over 2023. $28.0 million invested in local Joint Ventures.

$6.6 million allocated for the Company’s first PNG Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme project.

Outstanding Community Humanitarian Initiative awarded by the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (“ CORE “) for K92’s Sustainable Agriculture Livelihoods Program (“ SLAP “), marking the third consecutive year K92 has received the primary, annual community award from the CORE.

awarded by the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (“ “) for K92’s Sustainable Agriculture Livelihoods Program (“ “), marking the third consecutive year K92 has received the primary, annual community award from the CORE. Launched the K92 CARES framework, which outlines the Company’s core values, including a clear commitment to responsible mining practices and a culture of respect for others.

which outlines the Company’s core values, including a clear commitment to responsible mining practices and a culture of respect for others. Advanced work related to the Kainantu Endowment, which was established to provide scholarships for the advancement of Papua New Guinean students.

which was established to provide scholarships for the advancement of Papua New Guinean students. Ongoing alignment with the TCFD recommendations with progress advanced on local hydropower improvements in support of the Company’s energy and greenhouse gas (“ GHG ”) emissions reduction target.

with progress advanced on local hydropower improvements in support of the Company’s energy and greenhouse gas (“ ”) emissions reduction target. Continued commitment to local skills development, including a total of 66 tertiary scholarships awarded; 400+ graduates from the K92 Adult Literacy Program; and multiple Memoranda of Understanding implemented with PNG universities to help develop a robust pipeline of skilled mine workers in the country.

including a total of 66 tertiary scholarships awarded; 400+ graduates from the K92 Adult Literacy Program; and multiple Memoranda of Understanding implemented with PNG universities to help develop a robust pipeline of skilled mine workers in the country. Supplier Code of Conduct and Employment Standard rolled out as part of ongoing due diligence work related to Canadian Modern Slavery legislation.



John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “On behalf of the K92 team, we are very pleased to publish our 2024 Sustainability Report. The report provides our primary sustainability disclosures for 2024, while highlighting many of our key initiatives that enable us to deliver sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.

The past year has been truly transformational for K92, as we advance our plans to become a world-class, Tier 1 gold mining operation. We achieved notable operational successes during the year in parallel with significant progress on our Stage 3 and Stage 4 Expansions. Importantly, we have done so with exemplary safety performance, including achieving 553 consecutive days without a lost-time injury, a testament to the robust health and safety management systems and practices we continue to implement.

Our local value-retention initiatives continue to deliver significant value for our local stakeholders. At the end of 2024, we employed nearly 1,800 employees and contractors and remained a significant tax contributor within the country, with some $62.6M in taxes and royalties paid in PNG. We also procured approximately $96.5M from PNG companies, including $28.0M from unique, local Joint Ventures, which are partnerships between established businesses and local landowner associations that help deliver significant value for local communities.

Looking ahead, the upcoming year will surely be one of the most important in K92’s young history. During the year, we look forward to the commissioning of our new 1.2 million-tonnes-per-annum process plant, associated paste plant, and other key mine infrastructure to support our expansion plans and continued production growth. We also look forward to working in ongoing partnership with all our stakeholders to deliver transformational value from our operations – now and into the future.”

Notes:

(1) As at December 31, 2024. As at March 31, 2025, the number of lost-time injury free days was 643.

(2) Includes corporate tax, payroll tax, import duties, and royalties.

(3) All amounts are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.



About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

