Former Attorney Asia Olieman Transforms Creative Passion into Handcrafted Jewelry Brand Pretty Weird

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia-based artist Asia Olieman has successfully transformed her creative passion into a thriving handcrafted jewelry business. Pretty Weird offers uniquely designed pieces that blend sentiment, nostalgia, and artistic expression, all handmade by Olieman herself.

After leaving her legal career to pursue her artistic vision, Olieman has developed distinctive collections that showcase her craftsmanship and Philadelphia roots. Each piece is personally soldered, forged, hand-engraved, sculpted in polymer clay, or painted with high-quality gouache and sealed in resin.

"I left the law to chase the chaos that made me feel alive. I make jewelry that's forged with fire, made with care, and rooted in memory—Philly memories, childhood memories, mama memories. Some of it's loud. Some of it's tender. But it's all deeply personal," says Olieman.

Pretty Weird's current collections include Philly Phanatic Jewelry featuring hand-painted and silver-forged tributes to Philadelphia's beloved mascot, Snack Attack with hand-sculpted food-inspired pieces, and Little Ladies featuring real preserved ladybugs. The brand will soon release two new collections: Electric Summer and Zero Gravity, expanding its distinctive aesthetic with neon bolt studs, jawbreaker rings, and cosmic-inspired designs.

Customers consistently praise the brand's quality and attention to detail. "Cutest pair of earrings! The owner was so kind and when I had a question she got back to me within hours! Great piece to any outfit and fabulous conversation starter," shares customer Mindie.

All handcrafted jewelry pieces are produced in micro-batches or limited editions using sterling silver, steel, resin, enamel, gouache paint, polymer clay, and real preserved elements. This limited production approach ensures each item maintains its unique character and quality.

Pretty Weird is a Philadelphia-based handcrafted jewelry brand founded by Asia Olieman, a former attorney who transitioned from law to jewelry artistry. What began as a creative outlet during motherhood evolved into a full-fledged brand featuring handmade pieces that celebrate memory, identity, and the delightfully weird. Every item is personally crafted by Olieman using techniques including soldering, forging, hand-engraving, polymer clay sculpting, and gouache painting sealed in resin. For more information, visit prettyweirdofficial.com.

