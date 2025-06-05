ServiceTitan Partners with EagleView to Empower Roofing and Exterior Contractors

New Integration Combines EagleView’s Precise Aerial Data with ServiceTitan’s Estimating and Proposal Capabilities, Streamlining Workflows Driving Higher Close Rates

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced the availability of its integration with EagleView , a leading provider of aerial roofing measurements. This new integration brings EagleView’s advanced property data directly to contractors, equipping them with the tools they need to create competitive bids, eliminate costly mistakes, and streamline their operations, all from within ServiceTitan.

“ServiceTitan joining forces with EagleView is a game-changer for roofing and exterior contractors,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. “We’re eliminating manual measurements, instantly populating accurate data, and streamlining the entire estimating process for our customers, ultimately delivering a faster, more professional experience for homeowners. We’re proud to bring this powerful capability to our customers, help them operate more efficiently and close more deals with confidence.”

Now available to all ServiceTitan roofing and exterior customers, the integration with EagleView automatically pulls roof measurement data into ServiceTitan’s estimating tools, helping speed accurate customer proposal development, accelerate the sales process, and increase profit margins.



“This integration is driving automation and efficiency across the entire roofing industry,” said Brady Campbell, VP Business Development, EagleView. “By bringing together EagleView’s precise measurements, with ServiceTitan’s end-to-end platform, roofing contractors can move faster, quote with confidence, and scale their businesses to deliver more jobs.”

With the new integration, ServiceTitan customers can:

Estimate More Effectively by quickly accessing detailed property measurements directly in ServiceTitan, creating precise, competitive bids.

by quickly accessing detailed property measurements directly in ServiceTitan, creating precise, competitive bids. Enhance the Estimating Process with fast, reliable measurements that help win more jobs, without having to go onsite.

with fast, reliable measurements that help win more jobs, without having to go onsite. Streamline Operations and eliminate manual measurement errors with auto-populated data, ensuring accurate material orders every single time.



EagleView, trusted by thousands of contractors, and 24 of the top 25 insurance carriers, provides one of the world’s largest aerial imagery libraries, and roof measurement data for more than 94% of U.S. homes. EagleView roof measurements are 98.77% accurate compared to independent benchmark measurements which helps drive accuracy and efficiency of proposal pricing. Contractors who leverage EagleView roof data can deliver estimates four times faster and with significantly fewer material-related errors.

Click here to learn more about ServiceTitan’s roofing capabilities.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology providing solutions that revolutionize how its customers work. Known for its expansive 3 billion+ imagery library, EagleView property intelligence covers 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView holds more than 300 patents and leverages this technology portfolio to offer cutting-edge software, imagery, and analytics across various industries, driving faster and smarter decisions.

