IOVA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IOVA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Iovance securities between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IOVA.

The complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Iovance's growth potential; notably, that it was not equipped to generate and drive demand or was otherwise ill equipped to capitalize upon the purported existing demand for its treatments through its network of approved treatment centers.

On May 8, 2025, Iovance released its first quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a quarterly total product revenue of $49.3 million, a significant decline from the prior quarter’s $73.7 million. Iovance also announced its full fiscal year 2025 total product revenue guidance had been slashed from $450 million – $475 million to $250 million – $300 million, a reduction of over 40% at the midpoint. The Company stated it was “revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance to reflect recent launch dynamics” of the Company’s T cell immunotherapy, Amtagvi® (lifileucel). Amtagvi was commercially launched in the U.S. in the first half of 2024. Following this news, Iovance stock dropped on unusually heavy trading volume.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Iovance you have until July 14, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.



