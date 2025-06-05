Press Releases

06/05/2025

Attorney General Tong Wins Court Order Blocking Trump Administration's Dismantling of AmeriCorps

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong today won a court order that blocks the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

On April 29, Attorney General Tong joined a coalition of 23 other attorneys general—joined by the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania—in challenging the administration’s plans to eliminate nearly 90 percent of AmeriCorps’ workforce, abruptly cancel its contracts, and close $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs. Attorney General Tong and the coalition sought a preliminary injunction to immediately stop the closure of programs in plaintiff states. Today the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland granted the preliminary injunction, restoring all programs that had been terminated in plaintiff states, and ordering the reinstatement of over 750 National Civilian Community Corps members.

“The work that AmeriCorps members and senior volunteers do in Connecticut to keep food pantries running, tutor children, assist homebound seniors, and support our veterans is vital, and the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle it was both cruel and lawless. This victory will allow AmeriCorps workers to continue to serve some of Connecticut’s most vulnerable residents,” said Attorney General Tong.

The coalition successfully argued that the Trump administration’s attacks on AmeriCorps are illegal. By closing $400 million worth of AmeriCorps programs without explanation, the Trump administration harmed States that administer those programs as well as K–12 students, vulnerable seniors, and others who depend upon their services.

A federal judge found that the Trump administration’s actions were unlawful because Congress explicitly required that the agency provide advance notice and an opportunity to comment on an any major changes to AmeriCorps services. The Trump administration ignored this clear legal requirement, and as a consequence, the Court granted relief to the Plaintiff states.

Today’s order restores vital AmeriCorps programs in Connecticut. As of the 2024 program year, AmeriCorps engaged 2,255 members and volunteers across 253 service locations throughout Connecticut, contributing to a total investment of $12.4 million in the state for services such as early childhood education, housing assistance, disaster recovery, workforce development and more. Locally, AmeriCorps programs secured over $2.9 million in external funding from businesses, foundations, public agencies, and other sources across Connecticut.

The court’s decision preliminarily stops the Trump administration from terminating these essential programs while the litigation continues.

Joining Attorney General Tong in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

