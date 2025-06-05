City Transitions to Next Generation 9-1-1 Network

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton, in collaboration with the Hamilton Fire Department and Hamilton Police Service, has transitioned to the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1-) network. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing public safety and emergency response services.

NG9-1-1 represents a multi-stage transformative upgrade to the traditional 9-1-1 network. The updates offer several enhancements:

Faster access to reliable data , making it easier for Emergency Operators to determine the caller’s location and phone number in an emergency.

, making it easier for Emergency Operators to determine the caller’s location and phone number in an emergency. Stronger security , with enhanced cybersecurity measures to reduce the risk of downtime.

, with enhanced cybersecurity measures to reduce the risk of downtime. Greater system reliability , with added backup capabilities for seamless recovery.

, with added backup capabilities for seamless recovery. Future-ready multimedia features, including real-time text and live emergency video calls.

The City is among the first ten in Ontario to transition to NG9-1-1, ensuring compliance with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) directive for all Canadian municipalities to modernize their 9-1-1 emergency services network by March 31, 2027.

"The transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 is a critical step forward in strengthening emergency response for Hamiltonians,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This network enhancement ensures that first responders have the tools they need to improve communication and coordination in times of crisis to protect our community more effectively and efficiently."

"Public safety comes first, and Next Generation 9-1-1 reflects the City of Hamilton’s commitment to providing residents with an advanced, emergency response network,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “ This launch is the result of strong collaboration with the Province and our emergency service partners, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our growing community and protect the well-being of all residents for many years to come."

“The successful deployment of the first stage of Next Generation 9-1-1 technology, which includes an integrated call handling system, positions the Hamilton Fire Department to be able to gather valuable additional incident information that can be disseminated directly to front line responders for their use,” said Fire Chief David Cunliffe.

“The implementation of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) marks a transformative step forward in how we serve and protect our community,” said Police Chief Frank Bergen. “This upgrade empowers Hamilton Police Service with real-time data, improves location accuracy, and opens new channels for those in crisis to reach help when they need it most. NG9-1-1 is not just an improvement—it’s a commitment to a safer community for all.”

The Ontario government has provided over $10.5 million since 2022 to support the Hamilton Police Service and Hamilton Fire Department’s transition to NG9-1-1.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we are upgrading Ontario’s public safety communications to NG9-1-1 which will empower first responders and provide them with critical, life-saving information meaning a faster, more effective emergency response” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “We will always have the backs of those who protect Ontario. That’s why we are proud to provide funding to Hamilton for this new technology which will mean more calls will be answered, more lives will be saved, and people across the city can count on emergency services when it matters most."

What residents need to know

In this stage of the rollout, residents will not experience any impact. There is no disruption to the delivery of 9-1-1 services during the transition. This milestone reflects the City’s commitment to leverage state-of-the-art technology to improve emergency and public safety for all.

Quick Facts: