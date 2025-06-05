South Florida Author Jorge E. Goyanes Releases Third Jose Castillo Mystery Novel 'Florida Crossing'

Florida Crossing by Jorge E. Goyanes

Florida Crossing by Jorge E. Goyanes

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent author Jorge E. Goyanes has released his third installment in the popular Jose Castillo mystery series with "Florida Crossing," a thrilling adventure that takes readers across South Florida's most iconic locations.

The new novel follows protagonist Jose Castillo on an exciting journey through Palm Beach, Tampa, Sanibel Island, and the Everglades. Goyanes' distinctive storytelling style combines humor and suspense with a narrative rich in unexpected twists and turns, all set against the vibrant backdrop of South Florida.

"Florida Crossing" continues to showcase Goyanes' talent for regional mystery writing, building on the foundation established in his previous Jose Castillo novels. The author's intimate knowledge of South Florida's diverse landscapes and cultures adds authenticity to the story, immersing readers in the unique atmosphere of the region.

Readers interested in exploring the latest Jose Castillo mystery can find more information and purchase options on the author's official website.

About Jorge E. Goyanes:
Jorge E. Goyanes is a South Florida indie writer known for his compelling storytelling and the Jose Castillo mystery series. His distinctive writing style has established him as a notable figure in the independent author community. Goyanes specializes in narratives set in South Florida, blending humor, suspense, and rich storytelling that captures the essence of the region.

Contact Information:
Website: www.jorgegoyanesauthor.com

Get Featured Today
Gulf Coast Brands LLC
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Florida Author Jorge E. Goyanes Releases Third Jose Castillo Mystery Novel 'Florida Crossing'

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Get Featured Today
Gulf Coast Brands LLC
Company/Organization
Gulf Coast Brands LLC
3980 Tampa Road
Oldsmar, Florida, 34677
United States
+1 727-412-2315
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
AI-Powered Job Application Platform Seeks To Transforms How Job Seekers Find Remote Opportunities
Former Attorney Asia Olieman Transforms Creative Passion into Handcrafted Jewelry Brand Pretty Weird
Conquer Your Limits Launches Lifetime Membership Program for Personal Growth and Development
View All Stories From This Author