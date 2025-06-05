Truxton Elevates Banking Team Leaders in Recent Promotions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton is pleased to announce the promotion of several distinguished members of its team, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the Truxton Banking team’s continued growth and success.

Lindsey Heird, Lizzie McKeand, and William Benson have each been promoted to Senior Vice President, Truxton Banking. These veteran bankers have demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep industry expertise, and a continued dedication to the firm’s mission of delivering trusted financial guidance and personalized service.

“It has been very rewarding over the last few years to watch each of these three bankers grow professionally and personally as they serve their clients and their fellow Truxton colleagues,” said Hank Stuart, Senior Managing Director of Truxton Banking. “All three work hard and enjoy their roles as trusted financial advisors. I am excited about the future of Truxton because of Lindsey, Lizzie, and William.”

Lindsey Heird joined Truxton in 2014 as a credit analyst. Since 2015, she has operated as a relationship manager and banker providing depository and lending solutions for both individuals and businesses. Likewise, Lizzie McKeand began her career at Truxton in 2015. In 2019, she transitioned into a lending role serving wealthy families and their businesses. William Benson joined Truxton in June 2020 from CapStar Bank, where he served as Vice President of Private Banking and, before that, as a Healthcare Portfolio Manager. In these expanded leadership roles, these experienced bankers are responsible for the development and delivery of customized banking solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families, and organizations.

Truxton is also pleased to announce the promotion of Joseph Staub, CRCM, to Vice President, Compliance. Mr. Staub joined Truxton in 2022 as a Credit Administrator before transitioning his role to focus on Compliance, overseeing and enhancing the bank’s compliance framework, ensuring regulatory excellence, and reinforcing Truxton’s commitment to integrity and sound governance. He holds accreditation from the American Bankers Association as a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager.

“Joseph has brought a high level of diligence, professionalism, and care to Truxton’s compliance program,” said Overton Colton, EVP, Chief Administrative and Risk Officer. “His thoughtful approach to regulatory matters and his ability to align compliance with our broader business goals make him an invaluable member of our team. We’re proud to recognize his contributions with this well-deserved promotion.”

Additionally, Duncan McGinn has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Truxton Banking, reflecting his strong performance and growing leadership within the organization. In addition to his role as a banker, he also serves as an Analyst for Truxton Capital Advisors, providing research and market analysis for the team.

“Truxton is very blessed to have such wonderful people working hard here every day to help us do the right thing for each and every client,” said Tom Stumb, CEO and Chairman of Truxton. “Each one of these officer promotions are well-deserved and reflect our company’s commitment to deliver sound, thoughtful financial advice to our clients, now and always.”

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus 615-250-0783 615-250-0773 austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.