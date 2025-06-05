State Budget Delivers For The Environment

Release date: 05/06/25

The 2025-26 State Budget includes $159.1 million in new measures that will help protect the state’s environment, including saving an important wildlife hospital, maintaining the health of the River Murray and expanding a National Park at the centre of a World Heritage bid.

The Malinauskas Government is investing $4 million in a 26,000-hectare expansion of Nilpena Ediacara National Park, which forms part of a World Heritage bid for a section of the Flinders Ranges In partnership with the federal government, significant investment is also being made to ensure the state’s most important natural resource, the River Murray, remains in good health for agriculture, tourism and the environment. Environmental highlights in the 2025-26 State Budget include: $71.1 million over three years for River Murray constraints measures which remove barriers to the delivery of environmental water to floodplains and wetlands.

$20.9 million over three years for councils to reduce the reliance on River Murray water by investing in alternative water resources and infrastructure.

$14 million in 2025-26 for the continued replenishment of sand at West Beach and other Adelaide coastal areas.

$7.6 million over four years from 2025-26 to support the volunteer wildlife rehabilitation sector, provide grants for veterinary support for injured wildlife and improve the health of South Australia’s biodiversity.

$5 million over four years to continue the delivery of the Great Artesian Basin Water Security Program, extending capping of uncontrolled bores and piping open bore drains to reduce water loss and recover groundwater pressure.

$3.3 million over three years will be spent modernising the planning, forecasting and delivery processes for environmental water across the Southern Connected Basin.

$2.4 million over four years for drainage and infrastructure upgrades in South Australia’s South East to ensure the sustainability of the local community, emergency services, agribusiness and tourism industries.

$1.7 million over three years for the ongoing position of Commissioner for the River Murray, who will continue to fight for essential outcomes to protect the river.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This State Budget further demonstrates the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to supporting environmental and conservation initiatives. With significant funding from the Commonwealth Government, we are investing almost $160 million in our state’s waterways, national parks and animal conservation. This funding will protect our environment, support volunteers, create more jobs, boost tourism and help our economy.

Attributable to Susan Close