Golden Heart Home Care Opens in Arlington Heights, Bringing Compassionate Care to Northwest Suburban Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Heart Home Care, a new premium home care agency founded by industry veteran Claudia Dankha, is proud to announce its official opening in Arlington Heights. The agency brings a fresh approach to home care services, emphasizing caregiver support and exceptional client care.Golden Heart Home Care was established to address a critical gap in the industry: the need for services that honor both clients and caregivers equally. With its official launch, the agency begins accepting clients throughout the Northwest Suburban Chicago area."After 15 years as a caregiver working with various organizations, I've seen firsthand how the best care happens when caregivers themselves are valued and supported," said Claudia Dankha, Founder and CEO of Golden Heart Home Care. "Our mission is to create an environment where exceptional caregivers can thrive professionally while delivering the highest standard of compassionate care to our clients."Dankha’s experience as a caregiver helped her identify opportunities to elevate the standard of home care services. Throughout her career, she consistently received the highest praise from clients and agency owners alike for her dedication and quality of care. This extensive hands-on experience informed her vision for Golden Heart Home Care.The agency is committed to rigorous hiring standards, ongoing professional development, and creating career paths for caregivers. This approach ensures clients receive care from experienced, well-trained, and personally invested professionals.Golden Heart Home Care offers a comprehensive range of in-home care services tailored to each client's unique needs. Services include companionship, specialized dementia care, light housekeeping, meal planning and preparation, personal hygiene assistance, medication reminders, transportation, and much more. What sets Golden Heart apart is their commitment to developing specific and personalized care plans for each client, with regular assessments and high-touch communication throughout the relationship to ensure care evolves with changing needs.To celebrate its launch, Golden Heart Home Care will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. The event will take place at their office, located at 1011 South Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Community members, healthcare professionals, and local leaders are warmly invited to attend this special occasion.For more information about services or employment opportunities, community members can visit golden-hearthomecare.com, email info@golden-hearthomecare.com or call (847) 873-8475.About Golden Heart Home CareGolden Heart Home Care provides premium in-home care services for seniors and individuals needing assistance throughout the Northwest Suburban Chicago area. Founded by former caregiver Claudia Dankha, the agency is built on a foundation of compassion, excellence, and genuine care for both clients and caregivers. Golden Heart's mission is to enhance the quality of life for clients while helping them maintain their independence, dignity, and comfort in their own homes.

