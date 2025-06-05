Roman Ziemian Announces Sustainability Push in GCC Motorsports : New Vision Unveiled to Drive Electric Innovation and Empower Local Talent

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roman Ziemian, global entrepreneur and motorsport advocate, today announced a bold new vision to reshape the future of motorsports in the Gulf region. His initiative focuses on advancing electric mobility, nurturing homegrown talent, and aligning motorsport development with the GCC’s long-term sustainability goals.

From the roaring straights of Jeddah’s Corniche Circuit to the ultra-modern Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, the GCC has proven itself as a premium stage for Formula 1, Formula E, and world-class motorsport entertainment. But for Ziemian, it’s not just about hosting—it’s about creating, innovating, and building a long-term motorsport ecosystem that aligns with the region’s ambition and sustainability goals.

From Gasoline to Green Speed

“Motorsport is undergoing a transformation,” says Ziemian. “The future isn’t just faster—it’s smarter, cleaner, and more inclusive. And there’s no region better positioned to lead that charge than the GCC.”

Ziemian is an advocate for electric racing technology, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and smart mobility solutions—areas where the UAE and Saudi Arabia are already making significant national investments. He envisions a future where local talent and innovation fuel the global motorsport stage, with the GCC not only hosting races but manufacturing solutions.

Empowering Local Talent Through Racing Innovation

Through ongoing discussions with youth academies, motorsport startups, and government stakeholders, Ziemian is championing the development of racing incubators and e-mobility labs that connect aspiring engineers, drivers, and creatives with international racing teams and technologies.

“The real win is building a pipeline—from karting circuits in Dubai and Riyadh, to engineering programs in Abu Dhabi, to green tech factories in NEOM,” he explains. “It’s about making motorsport part of the region’s innovation DNA.”

A Lifestyle Movement, Not Just a Sport

Motorsport, according to Ziemian, is evolving into a lifestyle movement—blending entertainment, tech, design, and sustainability. The GCC is already pioneering this intersection with the rise of motorsport-themed destinations, fan festivals, racing-themed retail, and lifestyle brands. Roman is currently exploring ways to bring immersive motorsport experiences to cities like Dubai, Doha, and Muscat that blend virtual racing, electric karting, and motorsport education.



