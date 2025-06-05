WinnerMining empowers global investors with cloud mining

Baltimore, Maryland, USA, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





WinnerMining is a leading global cloud mining platform. As the cryptocurrency market situation picks up, the entire industry is ushering in a new round of growth cycle. The latest data shows that Winner Mining's cloud mining business achieved rapid growth in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 27% from the fourth quarter of 2024. At the same time, Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark in May, triggering market optimism and investor enthusiasm.



As the value of Bitcoin rises, more and more investors are turning to Winner Mining cloud mining, which allows them to participate in cloud mining without hardware or remote management, ensuring stable daily returns. With professional hosting services and technical support, the platform has attracted many cryptocurrency holders who are looking for passive income amid market fluctuations.



Who should consider Winner Mining Cloud Mining?



Beginners who are interested in cryptocurrency investing but lack technical expertise



Users who are unable to set up physical mining equipment or face power constraints



Conservative investors seeking a combination of digital assets and passive income



Those who are optimistic about cryptocurrencies but do not want to hold them directly



Compliance operation, stable income - Winner Mining cloud miningescorts your cloud mining journey



Winner Mining is committed to building a safe, transparent and compliant cloud mining platform. The platform has completed the registration and filing with the UK Financial Conduct Authority, fully complies with regulatory requirements, and ensures that user assets and operation processes are highly transparent and compliant.



How to earn daily income through Winner Mining cloud mining



Step 1: Register an account



New users can get a $15 beginner gift package, which can be used to purchase a $15 mining contract every day, with a daily income of $0.6. This plan allows users to experience cloud mining without risk.



Step 2: Choose a sustainable profit contract with potential income:



Newcomer contract: $100+$0.3*2D=$106



Economic contract: $1000+$12.5*10D=$1125



Rich contract: $10000+$150*30D=$14500



Platform advantages and features



Registration bonus: Get a $15 beginner gift package when you register.



Investment bonus: Get a 2% bonus when you recharge.



No hidden fees: Transparent pricing, no service fees or management fees.



Cryptocurrency support: BTC, USDC, DOGE, XRP, ETH, USDT (TRC20 and ERC20), LTC, BCH, SOL, etc.



Referral program: Earn 3%-4.5% bonus permanently by recommending new users.



Reliability: 100% uptime guarantee, 24/7 customer support and real-time income settlement.







The Winner Mining platform has been certified by the UK government regulator and has gradually developed into a global leader in cloud mining. Winner Mining manages more than 1.2 million mining machines and provides cloud mining services to more than 13 million users in more than 180 countries and regions around the world. The integration and innovation of advanced intelligent technology and clean energy make cloud mining more sustainable and easy to understand, bringing customers a safe and efficient cryptocurrency value-added experience.



Sign up now to start your cloud mining journey and witness the next Bitcoin high point bonus explosion together!



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



info (at) winnermining.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.