GROUPIRA Integrates with ASC to Streamline Automatic Rollover Data Transfer

Enhancing Compliance and Efficiency in Retirement Plan Rollovers

TACOMA, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROUPIRA®, INC (GROUPIRA®) a leading provider of retirement plan rollover solutions, is pleased to announce its new integration with ASC, a premier provider of retirement plan administration software. This partnership further accelerates the automatic rollover process, ensuring seamless data transmissions for TPAs.

Through this integration, ASC users gain direct access to GROUPIRA’s robust rollover solutions, simplifying the rollover process of small-balance, terminated participant accounts. The automated process further reduces administrative burden of data transfer, and improves overall efficiency.

At no cost to TPAs, GROUPIRA’s innovative and proprietary platform streamlines the rollover process by automating data uploads, lost participant searches, and customized distribution mailings. By leveraging ASC’s advanced plan administration technology, GROUPIRA’s solutions will be more accessible.

“We partner with ASC to further automate the rollover process for our TPA partners,” says [Yannis Koumantaros, Co-Founder and President] at GROUPIRA. “This integration uses advanced technology in Microsoft Azure to streamline rollover solutions, ensuring secure data transfers for TPAs and their plan sponsor clients.”

“We understand the extraordinary efforts TPAs take to keep their clients’ plans compliant with the mandatory force out rules,” explains Alan Gould, President of ASC, “This new integration significantly decreases the amount of time and effort our TPA clients need to expend on these efforts.”

About GROUPIRA®, INC.

GROUPIRA®, Inc. is a pioneering financial technology company committed to bringing the benefits of 401(k) plans to IRA investors. To discover more about GROUPIRA® and its innovative solutions, visit www.groupira.com.

About Actuarial Systems Corporation (ASC)

ASC is an industry leader in providing innovative intelligent automation for retirement plan software. Systems include Retirement Plan Documents, DC/401(k) Recordkeeping and Administration, DB Valuation, Compliance Testing, Single Step Processing, 5500 Forms, CRMs, API & other enterprise level tools. All products share data facilitating the reduction of errors and elimination of duplicate data entry. A fully hosted, web-access option is available for all products. ASC also offers ERISA Consulting and Continuing Education.

Media Contact:

Jaime Unkel, VP of Sales

jaime@groupira.com

201.981.2155

GROUPIRA



Laurie Joiner

ljoiner@asc-net.com

818.344.2084 x110

ACTUARIAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (ASC)

