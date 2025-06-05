Top Security Executives Recognized at the 2025 BostonCISO ORBIE Awards

Leading CISOs honored for leadership, security, and business impact.

BOSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 BostonCISO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and cyber resilience of top security executives from MassMutual, Hologic, Clean Harbors, Cengage Learning, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., ElevateBio & CVS Health. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by BostonCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across seven categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Westin Boston Seaport, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in security leadership.

"Great CISOs recognize the power of collaboration and trusted relationships," said Bob Litterer, BostonCISO Chair. “The BostonCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by connecting, inspiring, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to Boston’s businesses through enterprise security.”

Meet the 2025 BostonCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

›› Chandra McMahon, SVP & CISO of CVS Health, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Eric Boateng, CISO & Head of Enterprise Cyber Security of MassMutual, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $7.5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Pietr Lindahl, CISO of Hologic, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Richard Walzer, CISO of Clean Harbors, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

›› Eric Galis, SVP & CISO of Cengage Learning, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Debby Briggs, VP & CISO of NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $420 million annual revenue.

›› Christian Hamer, VP, Head of Information Security of ElevateBio, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $410 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



BostonCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the BostonCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Chandra McMahon, SVP & CISO of CVS Health, who was interviewed by Bob Litterer, CISO of Teradyne. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading New England organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 BostonCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Fortinet & Google Cloud

Fortinet & Google Cloud Gold Sponsors: eSHARE, Nuharbor Security & Optiv

eSHARE, Nuharbor Security & Optiv Silver Sponsors: Okta, Red Canary, Tanium & Wiz

Okta, Red Canary, Tanium & Wiz Bronze Sponsors: Advizex Technologies, Aqueduct Technologies, Armis, Between Pixels, Blue Mantis, CGI, Charles River Associates, DataPivot Technologies, Guidepoint Security, K logix Security, Proofpoint, PwC, RSM US, SentinelOne, WEI & Winslow Technology Group

Advizex Technologies, Aqueduct Technologies, Armis, Between Pixels, Blue Mantis, CGI, Charles River Associates, DataPivot Technologies, Guidepoint Security, K logix Security, Proofpoint, PwC, RSM US, SentinelOne, WEI & Winslow Technology Group Media Partner: Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About BostonCISO:

BostonCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in New England. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, BostonCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

BostonCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

