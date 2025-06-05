DEADLINE ALERT for IOVA, DNUT, and MSTR: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA)

Class Period: May 9, 2024 – May 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) new Authorized Treatment Centers were experiencing longer timelines to begin treating patients with Amtagvi; (2) the Company’s sales team and new ATCs were ineffective in patient identification and patient selection for Amtagvi, leading to higher patient drop-offs; (3) the foregoing dynamics led to higher costs and lower revenue because ATCs could not keep pace with manufactured product; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT)

Class Period: February 25, 2025 – May 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald’s locations after the initial marketing launch; (2) that demand at McDonald’s locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (3) that the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable; (4) that the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald’s; (5) that, as a result, the Company would pause expansion into new McDonald’s locations; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR)

Class Period: April 30, 2024 – April 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the anticipated profitability of the Company’s bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (2) the various risks associated with bitcoin’s volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

