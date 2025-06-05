Talkdesk achieves full FedRAMP authorization for CX Cloud Government Edition

Talkdesk CX Cloud Government Edition platform combines pre-vetted security and compliance controls with an exclusive design that meets public sector customer service needs

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. , a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP® Authorization for Talkdesk CX Cloud Government Edition ™.

The authorization validates that Talkdesk meets the stringent security and compliance standards of the United States (U.S.) federal government for cloud service providers, reinforcing its commitment to supporting public sector customers with a secure, simple cloud contact center platform purpose-built to deliver modern stakeholder service.

FedRAMP certification requires a meticulous and rigorous product assessment, ensuring adherence to the most stringent security standards. With full FedRAMP Authorization, Talkdesk is strategically positioned to expand its services to U.S. federal and state agencies and higher education institutions—enhancing modernization of citizen and other stakeholder services at government agencies at an accelerated scale, without the hindrance of lengthy procurement cycles or concerns over sensitive data management.

Talkdesk CX Cloud Government Edition brings key benefits for government agencies. It enhances citizen experiences with voice engagement support across multiple channels, including call control and orchestration and routing features; agent workspace to place all relevant customer information on a single pane of glass; quality management to evaluate and improve agent interactions; workforce management to forecast, plan, and develop staff schedules; standard and custom reporting with bespoke and granular access to data and dashboards; and Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capabilities.

“Public sector organizations are challenged with meeting the CX needs of the stakeholders they serve while ensuring those interactions and data stay secure. Agencies can now implement and use Talkdesk CX Cloud Government Edition with confidence,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. “This designation unblocks lengthy procurement motions and allows any agency to leverage Talkdesk's modern, yet secure, cloud-based CX platform to accelerate enhanced citizen service, while maintaining stakeholder trust, security, and compliance.”

