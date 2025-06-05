PXG Debuts Sleek Double Black Finish for Its PXG Allan ZT Putter – A Bold New Look for Zero Torque Precision

Expanded Zero Torque Putter Lineup is Engineered for Personalized Performance and Greater Consistency with Less Effort

PXG®, the custom fitting-focused golf equipment company founded by Marine Corps Veteran Bob Parsons, is proud to introduce a striking new Double Black finish for one of its most innovative putters: the PXG Allan® ZT. The brand new PXG Allan ZT Double Black putter features a distinctive all-black aesthetic that enhances the sleek, modern design and offers the practical benefit of reducing glare at address.

At the core of the PXG Allan ZT Double Black is PXG’s patented Zero Torque (ZT) Balance Technology, engineered to eliminate the twisting forces that typically compromise face control during the putting stroke. The innovative S-hosel positions the shaft axis just above the center of gravity, helping golfers – regardless of stroke type – deliver a square face at impact with greater consistency and less effort.

Constructed with a thin-walled, hollow-body design and injected with PXG’s proprietary S COR™ polymer, the putter provides exceptional feel, vibration dampening, and forgiveness. This advanced structure also allows PXG to produce one of the thinnest faces in golf—just 0.055”—for enhanced sound and energy transfer.

The signature Pyramid Face Pattern further improves roll consistency by optimizing contact with a ball’s dimples, aiding in better launch, roll, and distance control. Additionally, Precision Weighting Technology in the sole gives golfers and fitters the ability to fine-tune the clubhead’s weight and balance to fit individual preferences.

Adding to its usability, the PXG Allan ZT Double Black includes a built-in Pick Up Pocket™, allowing players to easily retrieve a ball from the green—no bending required. The putter comes standard with the PXG M16® Stability Shaft, a game-changing upgrade for golfers looking for more control on putts from any distance, especially those outside of ten feet.

