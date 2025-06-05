Bell Media Implementing LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution

Bell Media bringing more authenticated identity and addressability to the Canadian linear and digital ecosystem through Environics Analytics’ exclusive LiveRamp partnership

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) announced today that Bell Media has joined the growing list of publishers who are implementing LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) as a secure way of bringing identity and addressability to the Canadian media ecosystem.

In a first for the Canadian industry, Bell Media will begin by implementing Authenticated Traffic Solution on Connected TV. Bell Media Connected TV delivers tailored ads to TV audiences, across its premium linear and Video on Demand (VOD) content on CTV, CTV2, and Noovo, as well as a selection of English and French speciality channels. By implementing ATS, Bell Media enhances programmatic TV buying with privacy-first signals, enabling advertisers to target audiences more precisely than ever.

LiveRamp is the world’s leading data collaboration partner. Its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) leverages RampID, LiveRamp’s durable identifier, to help maintain flexibility and scale across digital marketing. Advertisers can connect their own RampID-enabled first-party data to publishers’ authenticated inventory in a privacy-forward manner. RampID allows advertisers to find audiences everywhere they want, including directly from publishers, through open exchanges, in private marketplaces, and on every channel and browser.

By using ATS, Bell Media can also integrate interoperable identity solutions including The Trade Desk’s Unified ID 2.0, Yahoo’s ConnectID, and Google’s Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR).

LiveRamp’s exclusive Canadian partnership with EA, announced in May 2024, enables EA customers to use LiveRamp’s data collaboration network, as well as clean room technology, to reach RampID-enabled audiences wherever they are spending time in the media ecosystem including thousands of publishers and platforms that have implemented Authenticated Traffic Solution in Canada and around the world.

“I have been delighted to support Environics Analytics taking on the LiveRamp partnership”, remarks Sean Cohan, President of Bell Media. “EA continues to be the trusted provider of privacy-forward data collaboration services and marketing analytics for hundreds of brands in Canada. Now we, at Bell Media, are joining the growing list of publishers/media organizations in Canada to leverage these tools in our own business – helping our advertising partners optimize their campaign targeting, activation and measurement with Bell Media’s authenticated audiences”.

“We’re thrilled that Bell Media is implementing LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution in Canada”, remarks Jan Kestle, President and CEO of Environics Analytics. “As Canada’s largest media company, Bell Media will help bring even more authenticated inventory to the Canadian marketplace, further ensuring that agencies and brands can scale custom addressable audiences in Canada in privacy-centric and accessible ways”.

For additional information on the Environics Analytics partnership with LiveRamp, please visit environicsanalytics.com/en-ca/liveramp or contact David Phillips (Chief Media & Activation Officer) at david.phillips@environicsanalytics.com.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Sphere Abacus, Montréal’s Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America’s leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Audience Manager, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell Attribution Insights, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Live Connected TV and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, data collaboration, multichannel media planning, campaign execution and measurement, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data. Environics Analytics is the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology in Canada and is owned by Bell Canada.

Learn more at environicsanalytics.com

Contact: David Phillips

Chief Media & Activation Officer

David.Phillips@environicsanalytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.