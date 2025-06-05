TAWANI Foundation Donates $1 Million to Francis W. Parker School to Elevate Assistant Teacher Development

Funding will support professional development for over 30 assistant teachers, honoring Parker’s legacy of cultivating educational leaders.

Chicago, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Foundation, the charitable arm of TAWANI Enterprises established by Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker (Retired), has committed a $1 million donation to Francis W. Parker School in Chicago. This transformative gift will help empower over thirty assistant teachers through meaningful professional development.

“Education has the power to transform lives and communities, and that transformation begins with dedicated educators,” said LTC Jennifer Pritzker USA (RET). “Parker’s legacy of nurturing both students and teachers aligns with our vision to invest in institutions that shape the future. We are proud to support a program that equips assistant teachers with the tools, training, and inspiration they need to thrive.”



Francis W. Parker School in Chicago is a renowned, progressive K-12 institution dedicated to nurturing well-rounded students who excel academically while developing strong character and social responsibility. Inspired by its founder’s educational philosophy, Parker fosters a diverse and inclusive community that encourages independent thinking, creativity, and empathy. Through rigorous academics and experiential learning, the school prepares students to become thoughtful leaders ready to make a positive impact in their communities and the world.

The school maintains a 6:1 student-to-teacher ratio, ensuring personalized attention and fostering a collaborative learning environment. Diversity is a cornerstone of Parker's community, with 46% of students identifying as people of color. The faculty is equally committed to excellence, with 88% holding advanced degrees, and the school boasts a 100% graduation and college acceptance rate. Parker is also dedicated to accessibility, awarding over $5.9 million annually in financial assistance to support students from various socioeconomic backgrounds. This commitment underscores the school's mission to provide a transformative education that prepares students for thoughtful leadership in a diverse and dynamic world.

“At a time when education needs visionary support, Parker is extremely proud and grateful to receive a generous grant from TAWANI Foundation that will fund the professional growth of more than thirty assistant teachers,” said Francis W. Parker School Principal, Daniel B. Frank, Ph.D. “Named after Audrey Ratner, who began her career as an assistant teacher at Parker and went on to become a Parker teacher, parent and Board of Trustees member, this generous assistant teacher training initiative will provide the next generation of teachers with on-going workshop education including an annual immersive retreat at the beautiful new Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Kenosha.”

To learn more about TAWANI Foundation grants, visit https://tawanifoundation.org/our-grants. TAWANI Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

About TAWANI Foundation

Founded in 2002 by notable philanthropist and entrepreneur Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), TAWANI Enterprises' philanthropic organization, TAWANI Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) that provides support in the areas of arts and culture, historical preservation, health and wellness, LGBTQ+ and human rights, education, and environmental initiatives. TAWANI Foundation's vision is to make a sustained and measurable difference for organizations that focus on enriching knowledge, improving health and wellness, and promoting scientific understanding - all with a common goal of making a positive, long-term impact on individuals, communities, and the culture itself. To learn more, visit https://tawanifoundation.org.

