OCUFA Concerned About Interference in University Governance and Distraction from Funding Crisis

Toronto, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) voiced grave concerns about legislation introduced in the Ontario legislature to update governance rules for colleges and universities. While OCUFA supports necessary "housekeeping" efforts like ensuring gender-inclusive language, the organization highlights significant worries about governmental interference in university autonomy.

"We support inclusive policy updates," stated OCUFA President Nigmendra Narain. "However, government interference runs counter to university autonomy. Our faculty and academic librarians are the academic experts best suited to guide their institutions' priorities, not external political directives."

OCUFA emphasizes the crucial distinctions between colleges and universities, particularly in governance.

"Minister Quinn's call for 'consistent and transparent' governance across the system suggests a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores fundamental differences," said OCUFA Executive Director Jenny Ahn. "Universities operate on the principle of shared academic leadership between Senates (composed of faculty, academic librarians, staff, and administrators) and Boards, and the vital principle of academic freedom."

OCUFA stresses that faculty input is critical in any governance review. The primary governance issue in Ontario's universities is not a lack of external oversight, but rather instances of universities’ boards overreach.

Ontario universities are jointly governed by Boards of Governors and Senates, with Senates responsible for educational policy. Yet, Boards have unilaterally paused student intakes to programs — effectively cancellations —by circumventing due process as these matters are Senates’ purview. This shows serious collegial governance issues, but there's no indication the government has consulted academic Senates in determining these updates and reviews.

OCUFA reiterates that most issues facing the university sector stem from a severe funding crisis.

"Ontario provides the lowest per-student funding for universities in Canada: over $6,500 less than the national average," Ahn stated. "University applications are booming, nearly matching 2003's 'double cohort' levels, but current funding means universities cannot accommodate this growth due to capped enrollments; they receive no additional government funding for more domestic students."

“The chronic underfunding crisis is the main problem resulting from a government choice not to fund our public universities”, added Narain. “Such attempts at political interference, alongside their previous similar bills, are not what Ontario needs to prioritize. Instead, Ontario’s faculty, academic librarians, staff and students need this government to commit to collegial governance and investing fully in our world-class universities for Ontario’s future in the face of global challenges.”

OCUFA emphasizes that strengthening Ontario's postsecondary sector requires genuine collaboration, stable funding, and a commitment to fostering inclusive excellence, not additional red tape costs, bureaucratic hurdles. or policies that undermine university autonomy.

Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents more than 18,000 professors and academic librarians in 30 faculty associations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system. For more information, please visit the OCUFA website at www.ocufa.on.ca.

