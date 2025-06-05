Submit Release
Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, June 25, 2025, after the market closes. 

Steelcase Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, via live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SCS2025. A Replay will be available after the webcast concludes.

About Steelcase Inc. 

Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens — including offices, homes, and learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we’re working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 790 locations, store.steelcase.com and other retail partners. For more information, visit Steelcase.com.

