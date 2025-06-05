Léonie Rosenstiel to Deliver Keynote at SuccessLIVE! Alongside Legendary Jack Canfield and Global Thought Leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Léonie Rosenstiel, Ph.D., President of Dayspring Resources, Inc. and renowned advocate for elder care reform, has been selected to deliver a keynote address at the highly anticipated SuccessLIVE! event in Los Angeles, California. Sharing the stage with celebrated author Jack Canfield and a dynamic lineup of global thought leaders, Rosenstiel will offer deep insight into navigating complex care systems and advocating for vulnerable populations.

SuccessLIVE! is a world-class personal development and leadership experience that brings together experts across industries to share transformational stories and strategies for achieving personal and professional breakthroughs.

"Léonie Rosenstiel brings an urgent and vital message that resonates with families across the country," said Jack Canfield, co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series and originator of The Success Principles. "The keynotes at SuccessLIVE! are always filled with inspiration, resilience, and authenticity, and I’m looking forward to the incredible experiences and wisdom that each participant—especially Léonie—will share. It’s going to be unforgettable."

Rosenstiel's keynote will draw from nearly two decades of research and real-life experience navigating the elder care and guardianship systems. Having witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of systemic failures, she has made it her mission to illuminate solutions for families grappling with similar challenges. Her groundbreaking work includes authoring Protecting Mama: Surviving the Legal Guardianship Swamp, leading the Dayspring Empowerment Summit, and empowering caregivers through her unique coaching and educational programs.

Her address at SuccessLIVE! will not only highlight the structural issues families face within the elder care system but also equip attendees with practical knowledge, tools, and hope—hallmarks of the event’s empowering mission.



About Léonie Rosenstiel:

Léonie Rosenstiel, Ph.D., is the President of Dayspring Resources, Inc. and an acclaimed author, speaker, and elder care advocate. Her commitment to improving the lives of families facing elder care crises began with her personal experiences supporting incapacitated relatives. For over 19 years, she has consulted with families, interviewed legal and healthcare professionals, and published extensively on the dysfunction within guardianship systems.

She is the author of Protecting Mama: Surviving the Legal Guardianship Swamp, and previously chronicled the deterioration of famed musician and pedagogue Nadia Boulanger in her biography Nadia Boulanger: A Life in Music (W.W. Norton). Rosenstiel holds a Ph.D. from Columbia University, as well as six master's-level degrees in fields such as public health, acupuncture, and pastoral counseling. Her work continues to empower caregivers and challenge broken systems through advocacy, education, and coaching.



