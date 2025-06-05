Julie Kelly Selected as Keynote Speaker at SuccessLIVE! in Los Angeles

Founder of Settle For More to Share Her Journey of Transformation and Empowerment Alongside Global Experts and Jack Canfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessLIVE!, one of the premier personal and professional development events in the world, is proud to announce Julie Kelly, Founder of Settle For More, as a keynote speaker at the highly anticipated 2025 conference in Los Angeles, California. Julie joins a powerful lineup of global thought leaders and change-makers, including world-renowned transformational speaker and Chicken Soup for the Soul co-author Jack Canfield.

Held annually, SuccessLIVE! brings together the brightest minds in business, health, finance, education, and personal growth for a transformative experience that empowers attendees to elevate their lives and careers.

“Every year, I’m amazed at the stories of resilience, wisdom, and courage that are shared on the SuccessLIVE stage,” said Jack Canfield. “Julie Kelly’s journey and the work she’s doing through Settle For More are incredibly powerful. I know her message will touch hearts and inspire action. I’m looking forward to the energy and transformation that will come from every participant and speaker this year.”

Julie’s keynote will focus on navigating the chaos of family law with clarity, strength, and hope sharing her personal story of how she overcame her own situation to inspire you that you can change your outcome as well no matter the event in your life. As a Certified Paralegal with over 30 years in family law, a Success Principles Coach, and a survivor of her own 18-year high-conflict custody battle, Julie brings a unique and deeply personal perspective to healing and empowerment. Her platform, Settle For More, is committed to helping individuals not just survive divorce and custody battles—but grow through them.

Julie’s keynote will provide a roadmap for emotional clarity, legal strategy, and mindset transformation—offering practical tools and deep inspiration to anyone navigating complex life transitions.



About Julie Kelly:

Julie Kelly is the Founder of Settle For More, a powerful coaching and support platform for individuals navigating divorce, custody disputes, and family law challenges. A Certified Paralegal with over 30 years of experience in family law and a Certified Success Principles Trainer (trained in Jack Canfield’s signature methodology), Julie is also the author of Pathway to Peace and a Happy for No Reason Certified Coach.

What sets Julie apart is her lived experience. For nearly two decades, she endured her own high-conflict custody battle—an experience that shaped her mission to help others reclaim their voice, peace, and power during some of life’s most turbulent moments. Combining legal insight with deep emotional support and coaching, Julie’s approach bridges the gap between legal navigation and personal transformation.

Through Settle For More, Julie supports clients with the tools, mindset, and hope they need to emerge stronger, more grounded, and ready to rebuild. Her work is driven by one goal: to ensure no one walks through the legal system unprepared, unsupported, or alone.

Julie Kelly’s message is a beacon of light for anyone ready to move from survival to strength—and ultimately, to a life where they truly settle for more.



