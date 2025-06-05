Matthew Asbell Selected as Keynote Speaker at SuccessLIVE! Alongside Global Experts and Legendary Author Jack Canfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lippes Mathias LLP is proud to announce that Partner Matthew Asbell has been selected to deliver a keynote address at SuccessLIVE!, an elite gathering of thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs taking place in Los Angeles, California. Asbell will join an international roster of experts—and will share the stage with none other than Chicken Soup for the Soul co-creator and motivational icon, Jack Canfield.

SuccessLIVE! is a premier event focused on transformation, leadership, and inspiration, featuring speakers from across industries who bring unique perspectives on achieving success, building meaningful impact, and leading with authenticity.

Jack Canfield shared his enthusiasm about this year’s lineup:

“SuccessLIVE! is always an inspiring experience—not just for the audience, but for all of us on stage. The keynote speakers bring wisdom, vulnerability, and actionable insights. I’m excited to hear from all the brilliant minds joining us this year, especially voices like Matthew Asbell, who embody the spirit of innovation and dedication to lifelong learning.”

Matthew Asbell’s keynote will draw on his multifaceted career in law, education, entertainment, and business. Known for his dynamic approach to intellectual property law and a deep commitment to empowering creativity and innovation, Asbell brings a distinctive voice to the SuccessLIVE! stage.



About Matthew Asbell:

Matthew Asbell is a Partner at Lippes Mathias LLP, where he is a member of the firm’s Intellectual Property team. With a rich background spanning information technology, entertainment, medicine, and law, Matthew supports clients in a wide range of industries. He specializes in helping individuals and companies clear, obtain, enforce, and defend trademarks, patents, designs, and copyrights both in the U.S. and globally. His practice also encompasses domain names, social media, and related digital rights issues.

Prior to practicing law, Matthew managed emerging singer-songwriters, trained corporate employees in software, and even studied medicine—an eclectic path that fuels his holistic, strategic approach to solving complex legal challenges.

He serves as an adjunct professor and frequent lecturer at Fordham University and The Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, and has also taught at Columbia University and ISDE Law School in Madrid. Asbell is the host of INTANGIFY, a podcast exploring the intangible aspects of business, and he holds leadership roles in the American Bar Association’s Section of Intellectual Property Law, the International Trademark Association, and several alumni and global professional networks.

Matthew is widely published and frequently appears in the media, offering insights on major legal developments and the evolving landscape of intellectual property.

