Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Reveal America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , is proud to announce the results of the America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 rankings, an authoritative look at the U.S. companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace excellence.

Now in its third year, Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces list celebrates organizations that have demonstrated a sustained commitment to creating environments where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired. The companies featured in the 2025 edition span a wide range of industries, including technology, manufacturing, health care, financial services, and professional services.

“When workers are satisfied with their roles, the results speak for themselves,” said Josh Smith, Senior Director, Growth & Strategic Partnerships, Newsweek. “From increased profitability and productivity to improved sales and client loyalty, companies that emphasize a strong workplace culture reap the benefits. This ranking showcases those leading the way.”

The methodology behind the ranking is among the most comprehensive in the nation. Conducted by Plant-A Insights Group, the study drew on over 400,000 confidential employee interviews, more than 4.9 million in-depth company reviews, and 120+ KPIs from Aniline, a third-party data provider.

The companies that scored the highest on environmental sustainability performance include:

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting - Cargill

Airlines & Aviation - Delta

Architecture & Planning - Gensler

Civic & Social Organizations - AARP

Construction - Turner

Consumer Goods & Services - Lifetime Products

Education - PowerSchool

Entertainment Providers - A+E Global Media

Financial Services - Fidelity

Health Care - Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Hospitality - Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Human Resources Services - Pride Global

IT Services & IT Consulting - Macro Technologies

Manufacturing - Audi

Mining, Quarrying, & Oil & Gas Extraction - California Resources Corporation

Nanotechnology Research - Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Nonprofit Organizations - Habitat for Humanity

Professional Services - IBM

Real Estate - Real Estate One

Retail - Converse

Software Development - Etsy

Staffing & Recruiting - US Tech Solutions

Technology, Information & Media - Slack

Telecommunications - Infinera

Transportation - Velocity Vehicle Group

Transportation, Logistics, Supply Chain & Storage - Amtrak

Utilities - Con Edison

Wholesale - Ferguson

To view the full list of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 and learn more about the methodology, visit newsweek.com/agw-2025

