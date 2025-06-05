Defined Named “Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year” in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Defined, the leading online provider of career-connected deeper learning solutions for K-12 education, has been selected as winner of the “Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Defined provides educators with a breakthrough ecosystem of tools designed to connect classrooms to careers through deeper learning. Defined’s ecosystem includes four unique solutions: Defined Learning, Defined Careers, Defined Academy, and Defined Goals. Defined Learning is a K-12 platform that empowers deeper learning through career-connected, project-based experiences. Defined Learning’s standards-aligned performance tasks bridge classroom content with authentic career applications, enabling students to develop and transfer knowledge while building essential future-ready skills. Defined further strengthens its STEM leadership with a dedicated Computer Science and STEM catalog, featuring content for grades K-12 across Engineering, STEAM, STEM and Society: United Nations Sustainability Goals, and Computer and Technology Integration alongside the extensive STEM content woven throughout all subject areas in Defined Learning. Defined Careers extends STEM learning by empowering K-12 students to explore, experience, and navigate careers through deeper learning experiences that bridge education with future success. Students engage with authentic, real-world industry scenarios while developing higher-order thinking skills and essential future-ready competencies. Through hands-on career exploration and personalized career recommendations, students gain valuable experiences that inform critical decisions about their post-graduation plans—whether entering the workforce or pursuing higher education.

“Defined transforms K-12 STEM education by connecting classrooms to careers through deeper learning experiences. Career exploration and experiences in STEM subjects are critical to the growing need for STEM knowledge and skills in the modern workforce. PBL has been shown to increase learner mastery, retention, rigor, and problem-solving abilities, reinforcing educational concepts not only in the classroom but outside it as well,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Defined’s ecosystem of offerings empowers deeper STEM learning through career-connected, project-based experiences that bridge classroom content with authentic career applications, enabling students to develop and transfer knowledge while applying deeper learning competency. We’re pleased to recognize them with ‘Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year!’”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Our solutions offer engaging, practical activities and content applications to inspire and engage students to pursue diverse career paths. Authentic, career-connected projects help bridge academic learning with future success, enabling every student to discover their potential while developing essential future-ready skills,” Joel Jacobson, CEO of Defined. “Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for this award. We will continue to enable educators to offer hands-on and minds-on, career-connected learning experiences that help provide equity by giving all children the opportunity to explore exciting career possibilities.”

In addition to Defined Learning and Defined Careers, Defined supports career-connected deeper learning and STEM education through other solutions. Defined Academy empowers educators to enhance their use of Defined products. Defined Academy delivers engaging virtual learning experiences, including asynchronous micro-learning modules within structured units and courses, micro-credentials, and customized training. Defined Goals enhances Defined Learning and Defined Careers by providing customized implementation, measurement, and reporting that captures progress in competencies traditional assessments cannot measure. Through authentic, career-connected experiences, Defined Goals demonstrates how students develop and apply deeper learning competencies, offering unique insights into skills like critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and many more.

Defined’s innovative solutions help schools and districts achieve their career-connected deeper learning and STEM education goals transforming learning environments where every student discovers their potential through authentic learning experiences that bridge education and future success.

Defined is a leading provider of career-connected deeper learning solutions for K-12 education. Its mission is to connect classrooms to careers through deeper learning, and its vision is to transform learning environments where every student discovers their potential through authentic learning experiences that bridge education and future success. Through its award-winning ecosystem of solutions—Defined Learning, Defined Careers, Defined Academy, and Defined Goals—Defined empowers educators to engage students in authentic, career-connected projects that develop essential future-ready skills while building academic mastery. Defined serves over 108,000 educators in over 5,000 schools worldwide. Visit www.definedlearning.com to learn more.

