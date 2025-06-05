“AI 2.0 Has Arrived”: James Altucher Warns of Major U.S. AI Shift from Inside Musk’s New Supercomputer Facility

BALTIMORE, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released briefing, tech entrepreneur and bestselling author James Altucher reveals details of an advanced artificial intelligence project quietly developed by Elon Musk — with the backing of the U.S. government.

According to Altucher’s report, the U.S. has entered what he calls a “second wave” of artificial intelligence — and at the center of it is Project Colossus, a secretive facility operated by Musk’s xAI out of Memphis, Tennessee.

Unlike anything the public has seen before, Project Colossus is designed to scale beyond current AI tools and into a new phase Altucher refers to as Artificial Superintelligence — or AI 2.0.

A Quiet Presidential Push

Altucher points to a key moment that set everything in motion: the repeal of Biden-era regulations on AI development.

“In one of his FIRST acts as President… Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110.”

The executive reversal, Altucher says, cleared the path for Musk to accelerate his most ambitious project yet.

Inside Project Colossus

Altucher claims Musk’s supercomputer is already live, housed in a discreet facility loaded with more than 200,000 high-performance AI chips.

“Right here, inside this warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee… lies a massive supercomputer Musk calls ‘Project Colossus.’”

He also reports that further upgrades are coming within weeks — including the addition of next-generation hardware that could dramatically increase Colossus’ capabilities.

From Chatbots to Conscious Machines?

According to Altucher, most people are still thinking in terms of consumer-facing AI — like ChatGPT. But this next generation, he says, is something entirely different.

“AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

He warns that a major upgrade could be revealed as early as July 1 , marking what he calls a “breakthrough moment” for American AI leadership.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. He previously helped develop IBM’s Deep Blue supercomputer and built early AI-based trading systems on Wall Street. His latest work explores the rapid emergence of Artificial Superintelligence and its implications for national strategy and technological control.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.