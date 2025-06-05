From Pink Cocktails to Empowering Moments: Tequila Rose Sponsors the Pink Retreat This June

Weston, Mo., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tequila Rose, the original strawberry cream liqueur, is excited to announce its co-sponsorship of the Palm Beaches' Pink Retreat, an event dedicated to celebrating women of all ages and promoting mental health, community and empowerment. The Pink Retreat will take place in Palm Beach, Florida, from June 19-22, 2025, and is the perfect way to kick off the National Pink Day celebration on June 23.

Tequila Rose embraces joy, uniqueness and, of course, the vibrant, empowering color pink. Known for its smooth, delicious combination of tequila and strawberry cream, Tequila Rose is the ideal drink to celebrate everything pink, from your wardrobe to your cocktails.

"National Pink Day is a great occasion to reflect on all the positive energy that comes with the color pink, and there’s no better way to embrace it than with a Tequila Rose cocktail in hand," said Stephanie Taylor, sales & marketing manager for Tequila Rose. "Whether you’re at the Pink Retreat or celebrating with friends, Tequila Rose is here to add a touch of joy to every moment. We're thrilled to bring our signature drink and support to such a wonderful cause."

The Pink Retreat: A Colorful Getaway for Connection and Inspiration

With a focus on community and connection, the Pink Retreat provides a variety of activations including art classes, tours, teas, and even a pink flamingo party cruise, allowing plenty of time for participants to unwind and network. A portion of the proceeds from the retreat will benefit Little Pink Houses of Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides weeklong retreats for breast cancer patients and their families, helping them find direction, hope and joy in their lives.

Tequila Rose: Celebrating National Pink Day and Pride Month

In addition to its sponsorship of the Pink Retreat, Tequila Rose is proud to celebrate National Pink Day on June 23 and Pride Month this June. As a supporter of inclusivity and positivity, Tequila Rose invites everyone to celebrate being unapologetically themselves with a pink drink in hand. The smooth strawberry cream liqueur is perfect for those who enjoy a lighter cocktail without sacrificing flavor, and it’s always ready to add a splash of color to any gathering.

"Tequila Rose is perfect for any occasion,” Taylor said. "With its lighter alcohol content, it’s an easy-drinking choice and it’s surprisingly versatile, especially for summer. It’s a great addition to adult milkshakes, pink piña coladas, frozen pops, or even a frosting for your favorite cupcakes!"

Whether you’re raising a glass to Pride or National Pink Day, or simply enjoying a sunny afternoon with friends, Tequila Rose is the drink that brings people together in style.

About Tequila Rose

Tequila Rose is a silky smooth pairing of rich strawberry cream and the thrilling bite of tequila; the first drink of its kind to pair cream with anything other than Irish whiskey. With its elegant design and playful details, Tequila Rose is the “little black dress” of cream liqueurs and the official drink of Girls’ Nights all over the world. For #unapologeticallypink cocktails and desserts visit tequilarose.com or follow Tequila Rose at @lovetequilarose.

