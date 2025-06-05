Pure Maintenance Launches Franchise Opportunity, Offering Groundbreaking Demolition-Free Mold Remediation Nationwide

The mold remediation company is welcoming new franchisees to be a part of its nationwide growth

Our technology allows us to treat entire homes or commercial spaces quickly and efficiently, without disrupting the lives of our customers. This is what truly sets us apart.” — Pure Maintenance CEO Brandon Adams

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Maintenance , a nationally acclaimed mold remediation company known for its proprietary VaPURE technology and demolition-free system, has officially launched its nationwide franchise program.The company has been showered with accolades since its founding in 2010, including Environmental Business Review’s 2025 Mold Remediation Services of the Year. Through service territories and trusted service provider partners, Pure Maintenance has already established a strong presence in key markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia.Founder and CEO Brandon Adams expressed his excitement for the sales effort, noting the push will allow for greater impact for home and property owners throughout the country.“I'm incredibly excited about launching our franchise opportunity,” stated Adams. “It's a culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and I'm eager to see our brand expand and positively impact more communities.”Pure Maintenance is known for its innovative, non-invasive approach to mold remediation and indoor air quality. Utilizing its proprietary VaPURE technology, the company treats indoor environments, often, without the need for tearing down walls or moving furniture. The advanced VaPURE system fills the space with microscopic particles, ensuring even and complete coverage without leaving the surface wet after the treatment is complete. This 4 to 8 hour process is unbelievably effective at treating entire buildings with mold and far more effective at improving indoor air quality and much more affordable than traditional remediation methods.Franchise partners benefit from Pure Maintenance’s technology along with the systems and processes to accurately execute the service and stay ahead of any competition, says Adams.“Our technology allows us to treat entire homes or commercial spaces quickly and efficiently, without disrupting the lives of our customers,” Adams said. “This is what truly sets us apart.”The launch of the franchise program will initially focus on expansion across high-demand regions within the States, specifically focusing on areas where conditions have created strong market demand for effective mold remediation solutions.“We're initially targeting key markets across the U.S., including the Southeast and Southwest,” Adams noted. “These regions are experiencing rapid population growth and an increasing need for our services.”Franchisees joining the Pure Maintenance network will gain access to a proven business model, comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and a well-established brand with a reputation for innovation and reliability.“Pure Maintenance offers a unique opportunity to invest in a rapidly growing market,” added Adams. “We provide a service that is essential and in high demand, offering a solid return on investment.”Individuals interested in learning more about Pure Maintenance franchising opportunities should visit https://puremaintenancefranchising.com About Pure MaintenanceFounded in 2010, Pure Maintenance is a mold remediation company known for its proprietary VaPURE dry fog technology—a non-invasive, demolition-free system that treats indoor spaces efficiently and safely in as little as 4 to 8 hours. The company has served clients across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. With a focus on innovation, customer convenience, and environmental responsibility, Pure Maintenance is redefining the standards of mold and pathogen removal. To learn more about this mold remediation franchise, visit www.puremaintenance.com or www.puremaintenancefranchising.com

