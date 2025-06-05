Intellect Announces Milestone Deal with a Large South African Bank for Nine-Country Rollout of eMACH.ai DEP

The transformation spanning 9 countries will enable the bank to provide highly personalised experiences to its customers

CHENNAI, INDIA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd., is proud to announce a significant engagement with a leading South African bank. The bank will implement Intellect’s revolutionary eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) across nine countries, marking a milestone achievement in its digital transformation journey.

eMACH.ai DEP will be deployed as a single instance in South Africa, seamlessly serving the bank’s entities across 6 countries on Cloud and 3 On-Premise to satisfy local data residency requirements. This comprehensive platform will cater to both corporate and retail customers, providing a unified and enhanced customer experience.

eMACH.ai DEP powered transformation will enable the bank to provide:

- Seamless and personalised experience to customers across all channels, lifecycles and life stages

- A scalable and extensible engagement platform with the ability to adapt, or build 360 engagement

- Integration with digital channels, core banking systems, and third-party applications like Fintechs, Merchants, e-commerce, and entertainment partners

- Rapid App launches in days using the codeless platform with over 750 front-end journeys and 520 open APIs

- Increased digital banking customer sign-ups in minutes and faster credit origination through digital onboarding

Commenting upon the partnership, Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, said, “The engagement with the bank is a testament to the robust capabilities of our eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform. Intellect has successfully provided a highly personalised experience to global banks with multi-country implementations. We are confident that yet again, DEP will significantly enhance the bank’s digital initiatives, empowering them to deliver exceptional value to their customers across multiple regions.”

About Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

iGCB, the Retail and Central Banking Solutions arm of Intellect, offers an end-to-end Contextual Banking suite for retail and corporate banking across Core Banking, Lending, Cards, Digital Banking, and Central Banking. Its unique blend of integrated functionality and agility is made possible by its Microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native architecture with powerful integration capabilities. iGCB brings to the table a deep knowledge of the developed and developing financial market space and seeks to be the Innovation Partner for those who are passionate about transforming the future of FinTech! www.igcb.com

