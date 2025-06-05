Carbon Black Market Size to be Worth USD 22.87 Billion by 2031, Growing at 6.5% CAGR |The Insight Partners

The carbon black market share is expanding due to increasing demand in industries such as automotive, electronics, and construction, primarily for its use as a reinforcing agent in rubber and as a black pigment in inks. Major market players include Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons, Birla Carbon, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Longxing Chemical, and China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC).

US & Canada, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global carbon black market is observing significant growth owing to the strong growth of the rubber industry. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the carbon black market comprises a vast array of applications that are expected to register growth during the coming years.

To explore the valuable insights in the Carbon Black Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009517/

Overview of Report Findings

1] Market Growth. : The carbon black market is expected to reach US$ 22.87 billion by 2031 from US$ 14.92 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Carbon black is highly used in rubber applications, encompassing both tires and non-tire applications such as hoses, seals, gaskets, conveyor belts, and other rubber products. Carbon black is an important reinforcing filler. It has a major influence on the physical and mechanical properties and processing technology of the rubber compound.



2. Booming Construction and Infrastructure Development: There is a surge in residential construction activities across the globe, which is driving the demand for construction and building materials. The rising urban population has increased the construction of private residential buildings in semi-urban and urban cities, prompting governments of various countries to invest in the building & construction industry. Thus, the strong growth of the building and construction industry drives the paints and coatings market. The paints and coatings market is rapidly growing, driven by significant urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development. Rising disposable incomes, improving standards of living, and the growing middle-class population are driving the demand for decorative coatings and high-performance paints. This, in turn, drives the carbon black market.



3. High Demand for Sustainable and Bio-Based Products: The push toward sustainability across various industries presents a compelling growth opportunity for the sustainable and bio-based carbon black market. With the strict environmental regulations, the demand for sustainable and bio-based carbon black is increasing rapidly. The bio-based carbon black alternatives provide sustainable, versatile solutions across various industries, significantly reducing CO2 emissions and environmental impact. Origin company's carbon black is a cutting-edge material that sets a new standard in sustainability and versatility. Unlike traditional carbon black, the company’s carbon black is exclusively sourced from 100% bio-content, specifically Origin’s HTC (hydrothermal carbon).



4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





For Detailed Carbon Black Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/carbon-black-market

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the carbon black market is segmented into acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, thermal black, and others. The furnace black segment held the largest share of the carbon black market in 2024.

By grade, the carbon black market is segmented into standard grade and specialty grade. The specialty grade segment held a larger share of the carbon black market in 2024.

By application, the carbon black market is segmented into tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, inks and coatings, and others. The tire segment held the largest share of the carbon black market in 2024.

The carbon black market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the carbon black market include Black Bear Carbon B.V., Delta Energy LLC, Imerys S.A., Omsk Carbon Group, Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, Continental Carbon Company, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Bolder Industries, and Birla Carbon.

Trending Topics: A high focus on technological innovations and quality improvements and the growing adoption of sustainable carbon black

Stay Updated on The Latest Carbon Black Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009517/

Global Headlines on Carbon Black

Imerys announced the pilot plant in Belgium for conductive carbon blacks.

Epsilon Carbon launched Terrablack, a high-performing and environment-friendly recovered carbon black for the tire and non-tire industries.

Cabot Corporation launched a new PROPEL E8 Engineered Reinforcing Carbon Black for tire tread applications.

Orion launched biobased carbon black for inks.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Carbon Black Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009517/

Conclusion

Carbon black is an additive highly used for coloring and reinforcing rubber and plastic products. The feature that made carbon black widespread in industrial production is its ability to give a deep, everlasting black color. The fundamental properties of carbon black determine application performance, which includes particle size, structure, porosity, surface chemistry, and physical form. The main factors driving market growth are the robust rubber industry, the booming construction sector, and high demand from the plastic industry. Carbon black pigments play a crucial role in the paints and coatings industry due to their exceptional properties and multifunctional performance. Further, the growing automotive production in various countries across the globe is expected to offer more lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Talk to Us Directly: https://tawk.to/chat/5d5a708ceb1a6b0be6083008/1i44d98rb





Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/calcium-carbonate-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/carbonated-soft-drinks-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/lithium-carbonate-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/advanced-carbon-materials-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/green-carbon-fiber-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/polycarbonate-films-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/carbon-composites-market





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Home - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.