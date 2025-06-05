Alico to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference, taking place on June 11th and 12th of 2025.

The presentation will begin at 12:15PM ET on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025 and can be accessed live here. Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 11th and Thursday, June 12th, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 51,300 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

bheine@alicoinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.