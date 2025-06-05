ODW Logistics Recognized Among Food Logistics’ 2025 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers

– Leadership in cold chain innovation and efficiency earns ODW Logistics top honors –

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics , a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services and cold chain solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of Food Logistics’ 2025 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers award. This annual accolade highlights companies that excel in serving the cold food and beverage sector with innovative logistics solutions and exceptional service.

“Receiving this recognition from Food Logistics is a reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication to operational excellence and customer success,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President at ODW Logistics. “Our commitment to providing scalable, reliable, and technology-driven cold storage solutions ensures we remain a trusted partner for our clients across the food and beverage industry.”

With over 9 million square feet of warehouse space across 32 strategically located facilities, ODW Logistics delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the demands of cold and frozen food storage. The company’s regional cold storage facilities enhance supply chain efficiency by optimizing inventory management and reducing transportation costs, enabling faster and more efficient delivery of goods.

ODW Logistics continues to invest in advanced technologies, including real-time tracking systems and automation, to ensure product integrity and enhance operational transparency. These innovations enable the company to address the distinct challenges of the cold food and beverage supply chain while ensuring regulatory compliance and sustainability.

The Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers award celebrates organizations that drive meaningful change within the cold chain industry. ODW Logistics’ inclusion on the 2025 list reinforces its position as a leader in delivering high-quality logistics services to food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers nationwide.

