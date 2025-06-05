Zefiro Appoints Catherine Flax as its Interim Chief Executive Officer

With decades of experience in Wall Street Banking, Catherine Flax brings a wealth of acumen and knowledge to the Zefiro organization as it continues to build out its market share as North America’s largest single plugger of wells and an originator of high-quality carbon offsets.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that Catherine Flax has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro. Ms. Flax also serves on Zefiro’s Board of Directors (announced in a July 16, 2024 press release), a position she will continue to hold while carrying out her duties at the helm of Zefiro’s operations.

Previously the Head of Commodity Derivatives (Americas) at BNP Paribas and CEO of Commodities EMEA of J.P. Morgan, in 2012 Ms. Flax was named by Financial News (Dow Jones) as the Most Influential Woman in European Investment Banking . Ms. Flax has worked with other prominent organizations in finance to include the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (“SIFMA”) and is currently a board member of the Independent System Operator for the New England Transmission grid.

So far in 2025, Ms. Flax has played a significant role in Zefiro’s publicity and thought leadership. In February 2025, Ms. Flax was quoted by Mergers & Acquisitions in an article on recent investment activity in alternative energy sources. In March 2025 , Ms. Flax was also a featured speaker at SuperReturn Energy North America in Miami in her capacity as Founding Member & President, Private Markets at X Machina Capital Strategies (“XMC”). Zefiro Methane Corp. is one of XMC’s portfolio companies.





Catherine Flax has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro Methane Corp.

The appointment of Catherine Flax as Zefiro’s Interim Chief Executive Officer takes place following the departure of Talal Debs as Chief Executive Officer following his appointment to the position in November of 2023. Zefiro and its Board of Directors thank Dr. Debs for his contributions to the organization as its Founder.

Zefiro Interim Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, “I am grateful to have this opportunity to lead Zefiro during an era of many exciting opportunities in the U.S. energy and resource sectors, which the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on. Having been involved with Zefiro since the beginning, I remain dedicated to the Company’s success as it navigates a rapidly changing landscape of technology, regulation, and demand from public/private sector stakeholders alike. There is much to be accomplished for Zefiro in 2025, and I look forward to driving growth and results as the Company’s new CEO.”

Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Luke Plants commented, “I am proud to support Catherine during this important time of transition and renewal at Zefiro. She is a passionate and energetic leader who consistently demonstrates professionalism, even in the most challenging circumstances. We share a clear vision of building the largest oilfield decommissioning business in North America, while producing the highest quality carbon offsets in the voluntary market. I’m excited for what lies ahead and wish Catherine the very best as Zefiro’s Interim Chief Executive Officer.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “anticipates” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the Company’s intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane gas; the Company’s partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments; the Company’s expectations for continued increases in revenues and EBITDA growth as a result of these partnerships; the Company’s intentions to build out its presence in the United States; the anticipated federal funding for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities; the Company’s expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company’s ability to provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company’s ability to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns; and other statements regarding the Company’s business and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in its Prospectus dated April 8, 2024 under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ .

