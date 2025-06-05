2025 CAA Worst Roads Campaign Reveals Worst Roads

State-of-Good-Repair Backlog Requires Sustained Funding, Faster and Earlier Tenders

Vaughan, ON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 CAA Worst Roads Campaign has revealed Ontario's worst roads. Many routes are making repeat appearances again this year and it is clear that sustained funding is needed to improve state-of-good-repair work on Ontario’s road infrastructure.

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) was proud to once again support the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) as a technical partner for the 2025 CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign.

RCCAO has consistently called for governments across the province to speed up the tendering process to enable more maintenance to be performed each construction season and increase funding to close the deficit contributing to deteriorating infrastructure. Issuing tenders as early and quickly as possible makes the most of Ontario’s limited construction season and maximizes industry’s ability to build the province’s critical infrastructure.

"Drivers across Ontario are all too aware of poor road upkeep and the negative impact it has on everyone’s ability to get around their community," said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “I want to recognize RCCAO members who generously took part by providing their technical expertise to verify all nominated roads, including the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA), the Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA) and the Heavy Construction Association of Toronto (HCAT).”

In addition to raising awareness of roads most needing maintenance work, CAA public opinion research conducted online in January 2025, also revealed that 85% of Ontarians agreed that short-term inconvenience due to road maintenance work is worth it to realize the long-term improvements needed. Ensuring roads are regularly maintained is crucial for safely and efficiently enabling the movement of people and goods throughout the province.

An important element of infrastructure work is streamlining and standardizing regulations, including mandating the use of recycled crushed aggregate, across residential and critical infrastructure development. This will accelerate approvals, reduce costly delays, enable more projects to proceed to construction faster while improving sustainability.

RCCAO is happy to partner with CAA to collectively advocate for critical road infrastructure across Ontario. Public awareness and education, including to help municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to residents and where they need to be made, are crucial to ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for all Ontarians.

The complete results of this year’s CAA Worst Roads Campaign can be viewed at http://caaworstroads.com/

