Construction Resources Opens Flagship Design Center in West Midtown, Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Resources, the trusted provider of specialty building and design products for the Pro, proudly announces the grand opening of CR Design Center Westside, its new flagship location in West Midtown, Atlanta that will redefine how designers, builders, developers, and homeowners collaborate. For the first time, Construction Resources brings together over sixty premium brands across ten categories under one roof, serving as a one-stop resource for projects of all scale – from concept to completion – ensuring every detail is seamlessly covered. Conveniently located just off the vibrant Atlanta BeltLine at the adaptive reuse development Westside Paper, Construction Resources’ new home spans 50,000-square-feet – making it not only the company’s largest showroom location to date, but also the largest Pro home products design center in the Southeast. CR Design Center Westside marks a significant milestone in the company’s rich 55-year history and builds on its strategic expansion across the greater Atlanta Metro area, meeting the region’s growing demand for innovative design solutions and expert service.

Designed in collaboration with ASD | SKY, a sustainable, Atlanta-based design firm, CR Design Center Westside seamlessly blends historic charm with contemporary convenience. With an unprecedented selection of premium products and an extensive footprint, the facility’s strategic layout promotes discovery and inspiration. It offers a comprehensive portfolio that supports every facet of the home, guiding visitors through carefully curated vignettes organized by room and product category for immersive design experiences. Highlights include a vast selection of surfaces such as countertops, natural stone, quartz, tile, and flooring, along with top-of-the-line appliances, cabinets, decorative hardware and plumbing, lighting, fireplaces, garage doors, outdoor living, shower doors and mirrors, all defined by cutting-edge turn key craftsmanship.

Special experience areas include an expansive quartz and cabinet resource library, slab gallery and display lounge, and lighting gallery, featuring premium brands such as Hudson Valley Lighting Group. The Design Center also serves as a complete resource for luxury kitchen & bath projects with over 30 vignettes featuring leading brands such as Wolf SubZero and Cove, KitchenAid, Viking, Cambria, Forum Quartz, Cosentino, Bosch , Kohler, Gaggenau, La Cornue, Monogram, Heat & Glo, Stellar, Kichler, Hinkley, LiftMaster, Kohler, Delta, Shaw, Bell Cabinetry, UMI, Thermador, Cancos, Brizo, Café, and Hearth & Home Technologies. Outdoor living is represented with the showroom’s striking outdoor atrium as well as upper outdoor terrace with complete outdoor kitchens highlighting this growing product category, featuring top appliance brands like Lynx and Coyote Grills.

CR Design Center Westside offers expert planning, skilled craftsmanship, advanced technology, and personalized service to streamline every aspect of the design and building process. The Design Center’s experienced team of Design Consultants brings deep product knowledge and project expertise to every client, whether collaborating with industry professionals or assisting homeowners directly. From material layout optimization to specialized installation techniques, the team maintains a high level of attention to detail and helps clients navigate complex decisions to simplify the building process while elevating the overall customer experience.

“Our new flagship CR Design Center Westside is more than just a showroom; it represents a step forward in the evolution of Construction Resources,” says CEO Mitch Hires. “We’re thrilled to officially open our doors and serve designers, builders, remodelers, developers, and homeowners with the most comprehensive design center in the Southeast.”

Construction Resources’ family of brands continues to grow rapidly with recent acquisitions across the Southeast, expanding its strategic footprint in key markets including Atlanta, Ga.; Charleston, South Carolina; and Miami, Florida.

The CR Design Center Westside is open to the public and trade professionals starting on June 7, 2025, with the following hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 9AM - 5PM

Thursday: 9AM - 7PM

Saturday: 10AM - 3PM

Sunday: Closed

While appointments are recommended to ensure a personalized experience, walk-ins are always welcome.

