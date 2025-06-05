Global Digital Therapeutics Market Accelerates Towards $27.3 Billion by 2031 | DataM Intelligence

Global Digital Therapeutics Market

The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Digital Therapeutics Market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising chronic diseases, increased smartphone use, and demand for remote patient monitoring and personalized care solutions.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to reach $27.3 billion by 2031, with a strong CAGR of 21.6% between 2024 and 2031. This spike is being driven by the rising frequency of chronic diseases, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and supportive regulatory frameworks.Market Overview:Digital Therapeutics are clinically validated software-based interventions designed to prevent, manage, or treat various medical conditions. These solutions offer scalable and personalized care for conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mental health disorders. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), these platforms deliver real-time feedback and customized treatment plans, enhancing patient engagement and improving health outcomes.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/digital-therapeutics-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Chronic Disease Prevalence: The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension needs novel management approaches. Digital treatments offer affordable, accessible solutions that can be adjusted to particular patient needs.AI and ML Integration: Companies like Kaia Health are leveraging AI to offer real-time feedback for musculoskeletal pain management, enhancing the efficacy of digital therapeutics.Regulatory Support: In 2024, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed new reimbursement codes for digital mental health therapies, signaling increased institutional support for digital therapeutics.Market Segmentation:By Product Type:SoftwareDevicesOthers.By Application:DiabetesObesityCardiovascular Diseases (CVD)Central Nervous System (CNS) DiseasesRespiratory DiseasesSmoking CessationGastrointestinal Disorders (GID)Others.By Sales Channel:Business-to-Business (B2B):EmployerHealthcare ProvidersPayersPharmaceutical CompaniesOthers.Business-to-Consumer (B2C):PatientCaregiver.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Geographical Market Share:North America: Holding approximately 43.6% of the market share in 2024, North America's dominance is attributed to a patient-centric healthcare approach, improved reimbursement structures, and active collaborations among key players.Europe: The European market is expanding rapidly, driven by a developed healthcare system and high integration of digital health solutions for treating various diseases.Asia-Pacific: Countries like Japan are witnessing significant growth due to advancements in digital infrastructure and a growing elderly population requiring chronic disease management solutions.Key Market Players:Teladoc Health2Morrow IncOmada Health, Inc.Resmed IncVoluntis, IncKaia HealthBiofourmisClick Therapeutics, IncWelldoc's BlueStarLark Technologies, Inc.These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative digital therapeutic solutions across various health conditions.Recent Developments:United States:Medicare Reimbursement Proposal (2024): CMS proposed new payment codes for digital mental health therapies, potentially increasing adoption and integration into standard care practices.In 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Click Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA approval for Rejoyn, a mobile application designed to be used alongside medication for the treatment of major depressive disorder.Japan:Teijin Pharma and CureApp Collaboration (2024): A joint marketing agreement was established for a prescription digital therapeutic app targeting hypertension, aiming to expand its usage across Japan.In 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. established a new subsidiary, Otsuka Precision Health. This new enterprise wants to bring digital therapies such as Rejoyn and other linked health solutions to market, with a particular emphasis on individualized, precision-based healthcare.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to increase significantly, owing to technological advancements, rising chronic disease prevalence, and favorable regulatory conditions. As stakeholders continue to invest in and implement these novel technologies, digital therapies will become a fundamental part of modern healthcare delivery systems.Related Reports:

