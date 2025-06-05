CloudIBN Launches Expert IoT Penetration Testing Services to Combat Emerging Cyber Threats

CloudIBN IoT Penetration Testing

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a leading global provider of cloud and cybersecurity services, has officially launched its IoT Penetration Testing services, a proactive security solution designed to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and networks. This initiative comes at a critical time when the exponential growth of connected devices is accompanied by an alarming rise in cyberattacks targeting IoT infrastructures.With this launch, CloudIBN aims to position itself at the forefront of IoT security, offering businesses a comprehensive, hands-on assessment of their connected environments. The newly introduced IoT Pen Testing services are meticulously designed to simulate real-world cyberattacks, assess security gaps, and provide detailed remediation guidance — ensuring maximum protection against both known and emerging threats.The Rising Threat LandscapeAccording to recent studies, over 75 billion IoT devices are expected to be in use by 2025, spanning industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, smart homes, and critical infrastructure. However, many of these devices suffer from weak default credentials, outdated firmware, and minimal encryption — making them attractive targets for hackers.“Traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient,” said Mr. Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN. “Organizations need specialized strategies that are tailored to the interconnected nature of IoT ecosystems. That’s why we developed our IoT Penetration Testing services — to give our clients a fighting chance in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”The Consequences of Failing to Secure IoT DevicesThe financial and reputational damage caused by IoT-related breaches can be devastating. A compromised device can lead to:1. Unauthorized data access2. Operational disruptions3. Legal liabilities4. Regulatory fines5. Loss of customer trustAre your IoT devices secure? Contact CloudIBN today for a FREE consultation and see how our Internet of Things Penetration Testing can strengthen your defenses: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Is IoT Pen Testing?Internet of Things Penetration Testing involves simulating cyberattacks on smart devices and their associated networks to uncover potential weaknesses before malicious actors exploit them. CloudIBN’s testing framework addresses vulnerabilities across all layers — including hardware, firmware, network protocols, APIs, and cloud interfaces.The testing process typically includes:1. Device Discovery & Enumeration – Identifying all IoT devices within the scope.2. Vulnerability Assessment – Scanning for known issues and potential misconfigurations.3. Firmware Analysis – Examining embedded software for backdoors or insecure code.4. Network Traffic Analysis – Monitoring communications for unencrypted or abnormal behavior.5. Exploit Simulation – Attempting controlled attacks to evaluate response and resilience.6. Detailed Reporting – Delivering actionable insights, risk ratings, and step-by-step remediation strategies.Who Needs IoT device Testing?CloudIBN’s services are particularly beneficial for:1. Healthcare Providers – Protecting medical IoT devices like insulin pumps and diagnostic equipment.2. Smart Manufacturing Units – Securing Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices controlling factory operations.3. Smart Cities – Assessing the security of connected infrastructure such as traffic lights, surveillance, and public Wi-Fi.4. Retail & Logistics – Safeguarding smart payment systems and GPS tracking devices.5. Home Automation Vendors – Ensuring consumer trust by verifying security in smart home devices.Don’t let a vulnerable device be your weakest link. Book your IoT Pen Testing audit today and take the first step toward cyber resilience.Securing Connected Technology: The CloudIBN Advantage in IoT Pen TestingCloudIBN stands out in the crowded cybersecurity marketplace due to its unmatched blend of industry experience, technical depth, and client-centric approach. Here's what sets CloudIBN apart:1. Proven Expertise: Over 15 years of experience in cloud and network security, with a dedicated focus on emerging technologies.2. Custom Testing Frameworks: Every IoT ecosystem is unique. CloudIBN tailors its testing methods to align with your specific use case — be it a smart city project or a manufacturing plant.3. Certified Professionals: A team of certified ethical hackers (CEH), CISSPs, and IoT security analysts with real-world penetration testing experience.4. End-to-End Support: From initial scoping to post-assessment remediation, CloudIBN offers 360-degree assistance.5. Regulatory Compliance: CloudIBN helps organizations meet industry-specific standards such as ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST cybersecurity frameworks.“Our mission is simple: to secure the future of connected technology,” said Pratik Shah, CloudIBN’s Chief Technology Officer. “IoT Penetration Testing is not just a service — it’s a critical investment in operational resilience.”The rapid increase in connected devices makes strong security measures essential. CloudIBN’s newly launched IoT device penetration testing services offer organizations a proactive and comprehensive approach to identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities within their IoT ecosystems. In today’s increasingly interconnected world, investing in IoT device penetration testing is essential to protect critical assets, maintain customer trust, and ensure operational continuity. CloudIBN remains committed to securing the future of connected technology and invites organizations to take the first step towards cyber resilience with its industry-leading IoT security solutions.Related ServicesVAPT ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

