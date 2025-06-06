Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Forecast To Reach $106.54 Billion By 2029 With 31.6% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscape of marketing has evolved dramatically with the integration of artificial intelligence, causing a significant surge in the market size. The artificial intelligence in marketing market has ballooned in recent years, with an expectation to grow from a whopping $27.83 billion in 2024 to an impressive $35.54 billion in 2025. This surge represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.7%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market?

Predictions for the artificial intelligence in marketing market reveal an expectation of continued exponential growth over the next few years. The market is projected to surge to an immense $106.54 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.6%.

What’s Driving The Growth Of The AI In Marketing Market?

The adoption of virtual assistants is pinpointed as a key growth driver for the artificial intelligence in marketing market. These services, provided over the internet or dedicated network with delivery on demand, have seen an increase in uptake, particularly by small and medium-scale enterprises. The pandemic and lockdowns have compelled businesses to streamline their models, with many turning to the adoption of virtual assistants.

Which Major Players Are Dominating The AI In Marketing Market?

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is steered by major organizations such as IBM Corporation, Salesforce. com Inc., Amazon. com Inc., Facebook Inc., Oracle corporation, Appier Inc., GumGum Inc., Heuritech SAS, NetBase Quid Inc., Quantcast Corporation, Persado Inc., Albert Technologies Ltd., Affectiva Inc., Conversica Inc., Brave Bison Group plc, amongst others.

What Are The Emerging Technological Trends In The AI In Marketing Market Sector?

Advancements in technology play a significant role in shaping the AI in marketing market. Companies are working tirelessly to bring forth new technology to support automated and integrated business models. This suite of AI-enhanced marketing services, solutions, and platforms is designed to provide engaging brand experiences, augment marketing efficiency, and catalyze business growth. This initiative further highlights the influential role of AI-driven marketing transformation in providing real-time, integrated insights across customers, brands, and channels, enabling companies to boost their marketing Return on Investment ROI.

How Is The AI In Marketing Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence in marketing market report is segmented in various categories -

1 By Technology: Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision

2 By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3 By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

4 By Application: Social Media Advertising, Search Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, Sales And marketing Automation, Analytics Platform, and other Applications

What AI In Marketing Market Regional Insights Can We Gather?

Asia-Pacific has been identified as the largest region in the artificial intelligence in marketing market for 2024. The report also covers other major regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

