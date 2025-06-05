Blink Charging Names Michael Bercovich Chief Financial Officer

Bowie, Md., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that it has named Michael Bercovich as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Bercovich, who will officially assume the CFO role at Blink on June 23rd, previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Helios Global Payments Solutions, MyOutDesk, Cialfo and Elements Global Services, where he led variety of functions, such as finance and operations, corporate development, investor relations, treasury, and strategic initiatives including fundraising. Throughout his career, Bercovich has successfully raised over $250M in capital through VC, PE, family offices, and financial institutions. He has a proven record of establishing and managing global financial operations, treasury and tax in over 40 countries.

Starting his career at KPMG (Israel office), Bercovich has served in various finance leadership roles in entrepreneurial and publicly traded tech companies, domestically and globally. Leading Xerox's financial operations business with the state of New York, Bercovich navigated a complex regulatory and political landscape working with the state government in the healthcare space. Prior to that, he headed financial operations for a large global software division at CGI Group, helping to win new contracts and expanding CGI’s footprint into new verticals.

“With more than 20 years of diverse experience in heading global finance and accounting organizations through periods of rapid growth and transformation, Michael Bercovich is an operationally oriented leader, with a track record of creating value and driving exceptional business and strategic outcomes,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “He will be a strong addition to our team and will play a key role in advancing our mission domestically and globally as we steer toward profitability.”



The announcement of Bercovich as Blink’s incoming CFO, follows news that Michael Rama, Blink’s previous Chief Financial Officer, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of Blink, coinciding with the conclusion of his employment agreement at the beginning of June. To help ensure continuity and a smooth transition, Robert Strauss, a senior advisor from FTI Consulting, has assumed the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer until Bercovich joins Blink on June 23rd. Strauss has worked with a number of growth-stage companies undergoing transformation and has been working closely with Rama during his transition period to help facilitate knowledge transfer and operational continuity.

“Michael Rama played a valuable role in strengthening our financial foundation and supporting a range of operational and strategic initiatives,” added Battaglia. “We appreciate his contributions and thank him for his service. With Michael Bercovich joining us this month, we remain focused on maintaining strong financial discipline, supporting our business objectives, and continuing to deliver value to our stakeholders.”

“I’m excited to be joining the Blink leadership team at a time of great opportunity,” said Bercovich. “I look forward to working with the team to continue building upon its success as Blink introduces new EV charging and energy management solutions, directly increasing Blink’s revenue and impacting the market in a variety of positive ways.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. Blink Networks use proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com

Contacts:

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 446

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.