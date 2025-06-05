Marex Agrees to Acquire Agrinvest Commodities

LONDON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has agreed to acquire Agrinvest Commodities, a Brazilian agricultural commodities business. This acquisition will expand Marex’s operations in the Americas and add new capabilities and clients to diversify earnings.

Agrinvest acts as an agent connecting buyers and sellers in physical agricultural markets including corn and soybeans. It also provides its clients with consulting support to understand their hedging options and commercial strategies within these agricultural markets.

Acquiring Agrinvest gives Marex physical commodities capabilities in Brazil, in addition to its existing derivatives operations. With about 1,300 clients and 100 employees, Agrinvest augments Marex’s current Brazilian business.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, commented:

“Brazil is a globally important commodity producer and is a country where we have been looking to expand. Agrinvest’s partners have built an impressive business, and we see great potential in supporting their future growth across Brazil. This deal will bring new clients to our platform, and we also see opportunities to offer them additional hedging services.”

Ram Vittal, CEO of the Americas, Marex, commented:

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Americas with the acquisition of Agrinvest in Brazil, reinforcing our commitment to growth across the region. The addition of Agrinvest strengthens our agricultural business and broadens our capabilities, allowing us to expand in one of the world’s most dynamic agriculture markets.”

Benedito Joao Gai Neto, CEO of Agrinvest, commented:

“We are thrilled to join the Marex platform, with its global reach, growing client base and range of capabilities. As part of Marex, we will have the support we need to expand our business and the services we can offer our clients in this exciting region, and also in other countries.”

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

