USA Rare Earth Announces Appointment of David Bushi as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing

STILLWATER, Okla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced the appointment of David Bushi as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing. In this role, Mr. Bushi will lead the Company’s manufacturing operations at its Stillwater, Oklahoma, sintered neodymium magnet (neo magnet) production facility.

Mr. Bushi has over 25 years of large-scale manufacturing experience and most recently served as Vice President of Manufacturing for CoorsTek, a ceramics manufacturer in Golden, Colorado – experience directly applicable to magnet manufacturing. Mr. Bushi has a strong background in heading high volume manufacturing operations and a record of success across multiple industries, including automotive, defense, and aerospace.

“David is joining at a pivotal moment for the company. He brings the critical expertise and leadership we need as we build out not only our physical plant, but also the systems, processes and people to run it efficiently as we scale up production early next year,” said Joshua Ballard, CEO. “We have a huge lift in Stillwater this year, and I'm grateful to have David join to lead that effort.”

Mr. Bushi stated, “I am looking forward to joining USA Rare Earth at this important point not only in the company’s history, but also in the history of the United States, which is working hard to rebuild a reliable supply chain for critical minerals and neo magnets. The manufacturing operations in Stillwater will be a big part of that transition.”

Mr. Bushi holds an MBA from Wayne State University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Kettering University.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is building the first and largest fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.



