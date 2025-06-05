MGA's Miniverse™ and Universal Products & Experiences Launch Into Action with New Jurassic World Rebirth-Inspired Dinosaur Collectibles – A Miniature Dinosaur Adventure Awaits!

The New MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini Dinosaurs™ Offers a Hands-On Experience With Prehistoric Giants Gone Mini Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters July 2

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., announced today a collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E), for a new collection from the globally popular mini collectible brand MGA's Miniverse™ Make It Mini Dinosaurs™, inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth, the action-packed new chapter in the legendary film series from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, coming to theaters July 2, 2025.

Fans can step into Jurassic World Rebirth and unleash their creativity as they make, shake, display, and collect realistic baby dinosaur replicas. With 12 dinosaurs to discover, every unboxing is an exciting, surprise-filled adventure. This new line offers imagination, creativity, and hands-on DIY fun for tweens, teens, and kidults alike.

“MGA Entertainment is very excited for this new collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences to bring Jurassic World fans a prehistoric-themed collectible,” said Josh Hackbarth Chief Marketing Officer of MGA Entertainment. “Through this collaboration, we are bringing the captivating world of Jurassic World Rebirth to the palm of your hand. We're thrilled with this innovative line and can't wait for fans to unleash their creativity and experience the prehistoric magic in a whole new, Miniverse way!”

With Jurassic World Rebirth roaring into theaters July 2, 2025, dinosaurs will be the topic of the summer. This launch offers users a hands-on way to experience dinosaurs with detailed miniature collectibles. They can open the mystery capsules to reveal a dinosaur egg or a hybrid cylinder, both containing a surprise dinosaur. Inside, they’ll find all the realistic mini supplies and accessories needed to create a dinosaur from the blockbuster Jurassic World film franchise.

First, fans can scan the QR code on the egg or collector’s guide to discover fascinating information about your dinosaur. Then, they can follow the instruction guide to inject their egg or cylinder with “DNA” powder and liquid, bringing the baby dinosaur to life. Once the “DNA” is injected, shake the egg or hybrid cylinder and wait for the materials to separate, revealing the dinosaur! The capsule packaging also transforms into an incubator display for the mini dinosaur. And the fun doesn’t stop with just the dinosaur. Users can collect unique accessories and supplies found in the capsules; every new unboxing brings even more excitement to the collection!

Each MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Dinosaurs capsules have a suggested retail price is of $9.99, found at Amazon, Walmart, Target and the MGA Shop, on shelves June 1, 2025. Visit the MGA’s Miniverse website for more on the entire MGA’s Miniverse and keep up on news by following MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit www.mgae.com or check out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

A new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

An Amblin Entertainment production, Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of last summer’s blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Denis Stewart.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

