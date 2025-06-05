Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,734 in the last 365 days.

Mattr Finalizes Thermotite Sale

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that it has completed the sale of its subsidiary, Thermotite do Brazil (“Thermotite”), the Company’s final remaining pipe coating business, to Vallourec Tubular Solutions Ltda., a subsidiary of Vallourec S.A. (“Vallourec”) (EPA:VK). The Company has received proceeds of $17.5 million USD, or approximately $24 million CAD at current exchange rates, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to normal working capital adjustments.

“With our strategic review process complete and our new facilities now online, we have laid the groundwork to deliver focused, high-return growth in our remaining core businesses,” said Mike Reeves, Mattr’s President and CEO. “I would like to thank every member of the Thermotite team for their many contributions to the history and success of our organization, and wish them continued success under Vallourec.”

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact

Meghan MacEachern
VP, Investor Relations & External Communications
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com
Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mattr Finalizes Thermotite Sale

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more